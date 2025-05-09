No need for panic buying: Indian Oil assures public of ample fuel stocks

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday said that it has ample fuel stocks across the country and its operational lines are operating smoothly.

In a post on X, the company wrote, "IndianOil has ample fuel stocks across the country, and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG are readily available at all our outlets." It further advised the people to stay calm and avoid unnecessary rush, which will help the company in keeping their supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all.

The statement comes after social media was flooded with posts and videos showing people queuing up outside petrol pumps to stock up on fuel as tensions escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following 'Operation Sindoor' in which the terrorist infrastructure was targeted in a coordinated missile strike at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

On Wednesday, panic buying was mostly witnessed in parts of Punjab, with most civilians from the border areas rushing to stock up on fuel and other essential items. Citing a local petrol pump owner, a Hindustan Times report suggested that the fuel sales have tripled as there is a lot of anxiety among the people.

The attack came in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali citizen at Baisran valley. Following the attack, India and Pakistan downgraded their diplomatic ties, and the tensions have been escalating since then, with Pakistan violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and now resorting to heavy artillery shelling in border areas along LoC, which has resulted in the death of at least 16 civilians.

Blackout in several cities

On Thursday, a blackout was enforced in several parts of Punjab, including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, and Chandigarh. This came after Pakistan launched a series of missiles and drones in some cities in the bordering areas. Air raid sirens were activated in Pathankot after a blackout order was put in place at around 8:30 pm, according to a PTI report.