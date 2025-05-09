EaseMyTrip flags travel to Turkey, Azerbaijan amid rising India-Pak heat

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, travel booking platform EaseMyTrip has issued a strong advisory urging travellers to avoid non-essential visits to Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing their declared support for Pakistan.

“Travel Advisory – Following the Pahalgam attack and escalating tensions between India & Pakistan, travellers are urged to stay aware. As Turkey & Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan, we strongly recommend visiting only if absolutely necessary,” the company said in a post on X on Thursday evening.

EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti also posted on X, stating: "I am deeply concerned by the recent developments and advise all our customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions."

India responds with deep strikes, Pakistan retaliates

The advisory follows India’s retaliatory airstrikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), launched in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. These were among India’s deepest strikes into Pakistani territory in decades.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched drones and missiles targeting Indian military installations in over a dozen cities, including areas with key air force bases. The Indian Army stated that the attacks were “effectively repulsed.”

24 airports shut as India elevates aviation security

In the aftermath of these developments, security at Indian airports has been raised to the highest level. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has instructed all airports and airlines to enhance screening and security arrangements nationwide.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that 24 airports have been shut for civil flight operations as per a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), although defence operations continue uninterrupted.

ALSO READ: Delhi to test air sirens today; security beefed up amid India-Pak tensions Airports affected include: Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasa (Rajkot), Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla and Bhuj.

Govt debunks rumours on airport closures

Amid growing concern and misinformation on social media, the PIB Fact Check issued a clarification on X, stating:

“Fake news alert: Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India is banned. Government has taken no such decision.”

Tightened checks, suspended terminal entry

As part of heightened aviation security, Secondary Ladder Point Checks (SLPC)—an additional screening step before boarding—have been made mandatory at all airports, The Times of India reported.

Visitor entry into terminal buildings has been suspended, and Air Marshals will be deployed as required. Passengers and cabin baggage will undergo enhanced screening, and random checks are being conducted at airport entry points. Cargo is being physically verified, and ID checks for both passengers and staff have been intensified.

According to The Indian Express, stricter surveillance has also been implemented for ground handling crews, catering services and aircraft security.

The BCAS directive stated, “In view of the recent attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all civil aviation installations—airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes, etc.—so that no untoward incident takes place in the country. Accordingly, utmost precautions need to be taken by all stakeholders.”

Quick Response Teams, bomb disposal squads and state police forces have also been deployed to strengthen the outer perimeters of airports. Security checks have been intensified for non-scheduled flights and general aviation terminals.