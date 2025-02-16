'Healthcare revolution for India': AIIMS professor hails Blinkit ambulance

A Professor at AIIMS Delhi has hailed Blinkit's 10-minute ambulance service , saying "this is the kind of service we used to read about and see in developed countries."

In a post on LinkedIn, Deepak Agrawal, Professor, Neurosurgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said, "Today, AIIMS Trauma Centre received a patient brought by Blinkit ambulance services. Paramedic staff came and given the hand over. Nurse was the EMT."

Professor Agrawal described the basic life support services provided to the patient in the ambulance before being brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. These included C-spine stablisation with hard cervical collar, suctioning for excessive secretions, Non-Rebreather Mask (NRBM) for low room air saturation, among others.

(Photo: LinkedIn/Prof Deepak Agrawal)

"This is the kind of service we used to read about and see in developed countries and is the healthcare revolution india has been waiting for," he said.

About Blinkit's 10-minute ambulance service

On January 2, quick commerce platform Blinkit announced the launch of its 'ambulance in 10 minutes' service, calling it the beginning of its efforts to enhance emergency medical access.

In a post on X, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the company launched its first five ambulances in Gurugram. "As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app," he said.

The ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment such as oxygen cylinders, AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators), stretchers, monitors, suction machines, and emergency medicines. Each vehicle will be staffed with a paramedic, an assistant, and a trained driver to ensure timely, high-quality service during emergencies. Blinkit is owned by Eternals Ltd (formerly Zomato), an Indian multinational food delivery and restaurant discovery platform. It acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in 2021, strengthening its presence in the quick-commerce space by offering a wider range of services, including grocery delivery.