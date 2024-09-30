Blue Dart Express to increase shipments price by 9-12% from Jan 2025

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The pricing adjustments for 2025, which include inflationary adjustments and cost rationalisation, are designed to partly cover spiraling long-term costs, such as rising input costs to operations

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 7:14 PM IST
Courier services provider Blue Dart Express on Monday said it will increase the prices of its shipments between 9-12 per cent from January 1, 2025.

The pricing adjustments for 2025, which include inflationary adjustments and cost rationalisation, are designed to partly cover spiraling loterm costs, such as rising input costs to operations, including airline operating costs and infrastructure costs, among others, the company said.

Blue Dart will implement the General Price Increase (GPI) from January 1.

The average price increase will be in the range of 9 to 12 per cent, depending on product variabilities and the shipping profile, Blue Dart said in a statement.

This essential decision ensures the continued provision of quality service, while fostering sustainable ecosystem collaboration, it stated.

"This price adjustment is essential for sustaining our operational excellence, while continuing to offer solutions centered on the needs of our stakeholders. In conjunction with our annual price adjustment, we are also mobilising investments to expand our network, adopt the latest technologies, and enhance our service offerings," said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director at Blue Dart.


First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

