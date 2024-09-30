Blue Dart Express to increase shipments price by 9-12% from Jan 2025

Courier services provider Blue Dart Express on Monday said it will increase the prices of its shipments between 9-12 per cent from January 1, 2025.

The pricing adjustments for 2025, which include inflationary adjustments and cost rationalisation, are designed to partly cover spiraling loterm costs, such as rising input costs to operations, including airline operating costs and infrastructure costs, among others, the company said.

Blue Dart will implement the General Price Increase (GPI) from January 1.

The average price increase will be in the range of 9 to 12 per cent, depending on product variabilities and the shipping profile, Blue Dart said in a statement.