BluSmart drivers take to streets over uncertain future and job loss

Weeks after electric ride-hailing company BluSmart abruptly shut down operations, dozens of its stranded drivers took to the streets in protest on Sunday, demanding clarity and compensation.

Among their key demands: a severance package equal to three months' salary and a binding commitment that any future buyer of BluSmart or its assets will retain the current driver workforce to ensure continued employment.

With little communication from the company since the closure, the drivers say they feel abandoned. “Our future is bleak now. We have been left on the street with no source of income visible,” said Bablu, a BluSmart driver.

Bablu shared that, given he does not have his own car, he approached a fleet management firm, Everest Fleet, to drive for Uber. “I went to Everest Fleet, and they wanted ₹10,000 as security for the car and ₹700 per day as rental. How do we afford this?” he questioned. Everest Fleet provides cars on rent and is currently hiring drivers for Uber, according to the company website. ALSO READ: Delhi HC appoints receiver for 95 EVs leased to BluSmart amid dispute For many female drivers, BluSmart’s shutdown has hit even harder. Women drivers face not only the loss of income but also the harsh reality of a job market that remains deeply biased against women in driving roles.

Juli, a 28-year-old driver from Burari, joined BluSmart in January 2025 and was earning ₹20,000–22,000 a month. However, being the sole earning member of a family of three (including her mother and younger sister), she is currently facing challenges in landing a new job. “I got my driving licence in October 2024. But companies in general demand that the licence should be at least 2–3 years old. At this point, I am stuck because of the licence issue, and also, companies generally do not welcome female drivers.” Another female driver, Suman Singh, said she is struggling to keep up with her monthly loan repayments. “I don’t know how to pay the remaining equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of my smartphone. If I try to go somewhere, there are not enough jobs for women drivers,” she said, adding that she is a student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning and was somehow juggling studies with work.

The protest at Jantar Mantar was led by Parivahan Morcha, with support from the Gig Workers Association. Tajinder Singh, national president of Parivahan Morcha, said, “The company shut down overnight, leaving drivers with no work. The demand is that no company should be able to lay off workers abruptly without prior notice and, in this case, drivers should be provided with some means to earn their livelihood.” BluSmart had employed over 10,000 drivers before its shutdown. Echoing similar views, Nitesh Kumar Das, organising secretary of the Gig Workers Association, said, “The companies can’t simply abandon the workers and leave them alone. Several of them are migrants here and are single breadwinners. These drivers should get compensation amounting to three months of salary and alternative employment opportunities.”