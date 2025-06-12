Shiprocket partners with Fynd to improve last-mile delivery for D2C brands

IPO-bound Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement platform, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with AI-native commerce platform Fynd to enhance last-mile delivery for over 300 direct-to-consumer brands.
With this partnership, Fynd will also integrate Shiprocket's logistics provider aggregation services, including courier selection, price comparisons, and order tracking, enabling brands on Fynd to fulfil orders using Shiprocket's logistics partners, the company said in a statement.
The service is already live for over 300 active direct-to-consumer brands on Fynd's order management system. With Shiprocket's network, the partnership is expected to improve delivery timelines, especially in Tier II and Tier III markets, it added.
"This partnership brings logistics automation and delivery optimisation to the fingertips of Fynd's brand ecosystem. Partnering with Fynd brings that vision to life for hundreds of growing D2C businesses," said Shiprocket's Chief Executive Officer (Domestic Shipping) Atul Mehta.
Ragini Varma, Chief Business Officer - India, Fynd, said, "This partnership means fewer trade-offs, broader reach, and a faster path to scale. It's the infrastructure that thinks -- so brands can focus on building what's next".
