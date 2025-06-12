Home / Companies / News / Shiprocket partners with Fynd to improve last-mile delivery for D2C brands

Shiprocket partners with Fynd to improve last-mile delivery for D2C brands

With this partnership, Fynd will also integrate Shiprocket's logistics provider aggregation services, including courier selection, price comparisons, and order tracking, enabling brands on Fynd

Gig worker swiggy online delivery food
The service is already live for over 300 active direct-to-consumer brands on Fynd's order management system. | Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IPO-bound Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement platform, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with AI-native commerce platform Fynd to enhance last-mile delivery for over 300 direct-to-consumer brands.

With this partnership, Fynd will also integrate Shiprocket's logistics provider aggregation services, including courier selection, price comparisons, and order tracking, enabling brands on Fynd to fulfil orders using Shiprocket's logistics partners, the company said in a statement.

The service is already live for over 300 active direct-to-consumer brands on Fynd's order management system. With Shiprocket's network, the partnership is expected to improve delivery timelines, especially in Tier II and Tier III markets, it added.

"This partnership brings logistics automation and delivery optimisation to the fingertips of Fynd's brand ecosystem. Partnering with Fynd brings that vision to life for hundreds of growing D2C businesses," said Shiprocket's Chief Executive Officer (Domestic Shipping) Atul Mehta.

Ragini Varma, Chief Business Officer - India, Fynd, said, "This partnership means fewer trade-offs, broader reach, and a faster path to scale. It's the infrastructure that thinks -- so brands can focus on building what's next".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dixon partners with Signify to form joint venture for lighting OEM business

Premium

Skoda aims automatics to form 70% of India sales, eyes 3% market share

Mood turns sombre at Bombay House after Air India Dreamliner crash

Premium

Mercedes-Benz sees surge in customisation; luxury EV sales up 66%

Premium

Apple may have a different AI strategy than others, say analysts

Topics :FyndIndia ecommerce marketdoorstep delivery

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story