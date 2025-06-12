Skoda aims automatics to form 70% of India sales, eyes 3% market share

Skoda Auto India eyes a 3 per cent share of the domestic car market by the end of this year—up from the current 1.8 per cent, indicating a doubling of sales—it sees an opportunity in the automatic transmission segment, which currently constitutes only 25 per cent of the market. Aseyes a 3 per cent share of the domestic car market by the end of this year—up from the current 1.8 per cent, indicating a doubling of sales—it sees an opportunity in the automatic transmission segment, which currently constitutes only 25 per cent of the market.

Skoda already has a higher penetration of automatics in its overall sales. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, told Business Standard that the automatic version of the Kylaq has been priced (starting at ₹10.85 lakh) to make it one of the most accessible torque converter automatic cars in the market.

‘Automatics account for around 25 per cent of the market in India, in contrast to developed countries where automatics make up almost 90 per cent,’ Gupta said, adding that automatics constitute 50 per cent of Skoda’s sales. ‘Our target is to increase this mix to at least 70 per cent, and offer European automatic technology to our customers,’ he added. In the sub-four metre SUV segment, manual transmission cars account for nearly 65–70 per cent of the market, and Skoda sees an opportunity to convert these customers. ‘With the increasing number of women drivers in India, automatics present a big opportunity,’ he added.

Skoda is also banking on network expansion to further boost sales in the country. Over the past six months, it has expanded its network to 296 touchpoints, up from around 230 a year ago. ‘We target reaching 350 touchpoints this year,’ Gupta said. ALSO READ: Skoda Auto Volkswagen set to rev up India EV play to 17% in 5 years The expansion is bringing new urban pockets as well as tier-2 and tier-3 towns into the fold. ‘Network expansion should help boost our volumes by 30–40 per cent for the existing products,’ he said. Skoda sold 36,000 units in India last year.

Growth in the Kylaq, which falls under the compact SUV segment—comprising 30 per cent of the market—is also being fuelled by demand from smaller towns. ‘But again, a small town today can have a population of two million or more. Aspirations are not very different,’ Gupta said. He added that the Kylaq has resonated because it matches aspirations while also aligning with purchasing capacity. ‘We have always been a sub-1 per cent market share brand in India, and with the introduction of the Kylaq, we are aiming for a 3 per cent market share,’ he added. Further, the Czech automaker may develop another SUV positioned between the Kushaq (mid-size SUV) and the Kodiaq (premium SUV).

Skoda has received nearly 500 bookings for the recently launched Kodiaq and has already delivered 250 units. ‘We have a product that addresses the larger SUV segment. Is there room for an SUV between the Kushaq and the Kodiaq? We are working to define what could be the sweet spot and the right product for that segment,’ Gupta said, clarifying that it would have to be a product developed specifically for India. The segment between the Kushaq and Kodiaq currently makes up around 10–12 per cent of the market. As for electric vehicles, Gupta said announcements would follow soon. The company is planning a localised EV.