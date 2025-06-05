Home / Companies / News / Central Bank of India buys 24.91% stake in Future Generali for Rs 451 cr

Central Bank of India buys 24.91% stake in Future Generali for Rs 451 cr

State-owned Central Bank of India buys 24.91% stake in Future Generali India and 25.18% in its life insurance arm following approvals from CCI, RBI and IRDAI

central bank of India
The acquisition of shares was completed on 4 June 2025. The bank has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). (Image: Wikimedia
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned Central Bank of India on Thursday said it has acquired a 24.91 per cent stake in Future Generali India for Rs 451 crore. Additionally, it acquired a 25.18 per cent stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance for Rs 57 crore, according to exchange filings.
 
The acquisition of shares was completed on 4 June 2025. The bank has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
 
  Future Generali’s life and general insurance arms were set up in 2006 as joint ventures between Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) and the Generali Group, with the latter holding nearly 74 per cent shareholding in each company.
 
The multi-line general insurer, which provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, social and rural insurance, posted 21.06 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross direct premium income (GDPI) in FY25 to Rs 527.8 crore. The company’s gross written premium was Rs 4,910.9 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 4,546.23 crore in FY23.
 
The life insurance arm sells savings insurance, investment plans (unit-linked insurance plans or ULIPs), term insurance plans, health insurance plans, child plans, retirement plans, rural insurance plans and group insurance plans. The new business premium (NBP) of the company was 95.7 per cent higher YoY in FY25 at Rs 1,192.2 crore, up from Rs 609.21 crore in FY24. The gross written premium was Rs 1,810.53 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 1,758.01 crore in FY23.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Finserv promoters sell 1.94% stake in ₹5,828 crore block deal

Wockhardt eyes $9 bn market opportunity for novel antibiotic Zaynich

Bajaj Finserv promoters to sell 1.58% stake in ₹4,750 crore block deal

Apple inks 10-yr Rs 17.4 lakh/month retail deal in Borivali's Sky City Mall

Apollo Green Energy posts ₹44.36 cr profit, recommends 15% dividend

Topics :Future Generali India Life InsuranceFuture Generali India Insurance Central bankCentral Bank of India

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story