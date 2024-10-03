BPCL and Mumbai Port Authority to launch India's first green fuel ecosystem

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) and the Mumbai Port Sustainability Foundation (MPSF) to create a state-of-the-art green fuel ecosystem at Mumbai Port, the company said in a press statement.

This MoU represents a crucial advancement in India’s shift toward cleaner energy alternatives. With a focus on innovations in green fuel, the initiative seeks to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions, thereby supporting the nation’s climate objectives. “BPCL, MbPA, and MPSF are dedicated to pioneering sustainable practices that align with India’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” the press statement mentioned. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The agreement was signed in the presence of G Krishnakumar, chairman and managing director of BPCL; Rahul Tandon, business head (I&C) of BPCL; and Rajiv Jalota, chairperson of the Mumbai Port Authority. The MoU was formalised during the inauguration of the Cruise Bharat Mission, led by Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the release stated.

Krishna Kumar, chairman and MD at BPCL, said that the MoU aligns with BPCL’s commitment to a sustainable future, as well as its goal of reaching net zero emissions for Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 2040.

“Enabling sustainable energy solutions like LNG and EV for the maritime sector is part of our endeavour to demonstrate social responsibility and partnering for our sustainable growth with that of the communities we serve,” Kumar said.

Rahul Tandon, business head (I&C) at BPCL, said that by leveraging LNG and green energy infrastructure, the company strives to transform the future of maritime operations. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving innovation in fuel solutions that not only reduce carbon emissions but also create loterm value for the environment and the industry,” he said.

More From This Section

As part of this initiative, BPCL and MbPA will work together to establish electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Mumbai Port. Additionally, the MoU includes plans to explore the conversion of diesel-powered vessels to cleaner fuel alternatives, further enhancing the port’s green infrastructure and minimising its carbon footprint.

The agreement also addresses waste management, with BPCL and MPSF collaborating on systems for the segregation, storage, and handling of both recyclable and non-recyclable solid waste at Mumbai Port. This initiative fosters socially responsible practices, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable operational environment.

“This collaboration exemplifies the use of innovative technologies and solutions to drive research and development in the energy sector. BPCL’s leadership in this space reinforces its role in shaping India’s sustainable future, making Mumbai Port a model of environmental responsibility for ports nationwide,” BPCL said in the press statement.