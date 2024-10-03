Novotel Guwahati inducts EVs in its fleet to reduce carbon footprint

Luxury hotel chain Novotel on Thursday said it has introduced a range of electric vehicles in its fleet to reduce carbon footprint, the first such move by any hospitality group in Northeast. Announcing the development, the company in a statement said that it will double the fleet of electric vehicles at its Guwahati property in the coming months. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Marking first of its own kind initiative by any 5-star property in Northeast India, Novotel Guwahati recently introduced two electric cars, marking a significant step in their commitment to reducing carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly transportation," it added.

The move was a part of the company's ongoing sustainability initiative aimed at supporting both the environment and the local community, the release said.

In the spirit of continuous improvement, Novotel plans to expand its EV fleet with two more electric vehicles in the near future, it added.

Commenting on the development, Novotel Guwahati general manager Manmeet Singh said: "By incorporating electric vehicles into our operations, we aim to minimise our environmental impact while also serving our community.

"We are also planning to implement various other sustainability initiatives to achieve the Accor goal of 30 per cent reduction in energy consumption by 2030, further solidifying our commitment to sustainability.