BPCL sets up first-of-its-kind biofuel blend bunker at Mumbai port

Public sector oil marketing firm BPCL on Friday said it has set up a biofuel blend High Flash High-Speed Diesel (HFHSD) bunker at Mumbai Port. The facility, the first-of-its-kind by an OMC in the country, provides shipping companies with a cleaner, biodegradable alternative to traditional fuels, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This initiative not only supports environmental sustainability but also strengthens BPCL's position as a leader in the Indian bunkering market, it added. It also aligns with the global mandate to decarbonise the shipping sector apart from one of many green initiatives by the company, BPCL said.

"Our Project Aspire, with its focus on green energy, is driving our efforts towards a cleaner future. This biofuel blend bunker is a significant step in that direction and positions BPCL as a global bunkering leader," said Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing) at BPCL.

The company's foray into biofuel blends is part of a broader strategy to expand its portfolio of green bunker fuels, including LNG, hydrogen, and methanol, thereby staying ahead in the evolving energy landscape, Jain noted.

BPCL, which has a strong presence along the Western coast, a supplier of marine fuels, was the OMC to introduce IMO 2020-compliant bunker fuel in the country and has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the Indian bunkering sector, it said.

The maritime industry globally is pivoting towards reducing carbon emissions and mitigating environmental impact, BPCL said, adding that this initiative is in alignment with the government's vision for a clean energy future, as outlined in the National Biofuels Policy and Maritime India Vision 2030.

Chairman of Mumbai Port Authority Rajeev Jalota highlighted the roles that both BPCL and Mumbai Port Authority have played in driving economic development at Mumbai Port while ensuring energy security for decades.

Jalota emphasised the importance of both organisations working closely to introduce cleaner bunkering options, positioning Mumbai Port as a premier bunkering hub on the western coast of the country.