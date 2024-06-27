Home / Companies / News / BPCL to shut 6 MTPA crude unit at Kochi refinery for one-month maintenance

BPCL to shut 6 MTPA crude unit at Kochi refinery for one-month maintenance

BPCL also plans to expand the Bina refinery's capacity from the current 7.8 MTPA to 11 MTPA by mid-2027

Oil Refinery Representative Picture
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 12:21 PM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) announced plans to temporarily shut down a significant crude oil processing unit at its Kochi refinery for maintenance starting mid-September, according to a report by Reuters. The shutdown is expected to last for approximately one month.

The maintenance will affect a 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) crude unit, along with some secondary units at the 15.5 MTPA Kochi refinery. This temporary closure is part of regular upkeep procedures to ensure the refinery's operational efficiency and safety.

This is not the first time BPCL has undertaken such maintenance activities. In 2018, the company shut down a 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and several secondary units at the Kochi refinery for about three weeks starting in early December. This shutdown was essential to inspect the new plant after its initial year of operation.

In addition to the Kochi refinery maintenance, BPCL also has ambitious plans for its Bina refinery. The company aims to expand the Bina refinery's capacity from the current 7.8 MTPA to 11 MTPA by mid-2027.

Earlier this month, BPCL sought a Rs 31,000 crore loan to expand the Bina refinery’s capacity and capabilities. In addition to increasing crude processing capacity, the firm also plans to establish an ethane cracker unit that will produce ethylene, an important industrial chemical used in manufacturing plastics. The total project cost is estimated at just under Rs 50,000 crore.


Furthermore, BPCL is set to complete the construction of a new 1.2 MTPA petrochemical plant at the Bina site by mid-2028. These expansions are part of BPCL's strategy to increase its refining capacity and enhance its petrochemical production capabilities.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

