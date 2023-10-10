Home / Companies / News / Bridgestone ties up with Tata Power to install EV chargers for 4-wheelers

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Tyre maker Bridgestone India on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Tata Power to install EV chargers for four-wheelers at its dealerships across the country.

Under the collaboration, Tata Power will instal 25/30 Kwh capacity DC fast chargers that are capable of charging a four-wheeler within one hour, allowing 20-24 vehicles being charged in a day, Bridgestone India said.

The chargers will be operational on a 24x7 basis, the company said in a statement.

"At Bridgestone, being a globally trusted partner in the mobility space, we always endeavour to provide solutions for journeys. This joint initiative with Tata Power is a reflection of this commitment," Bridgestone India Chief Commercial Officer Rajarshi Moitra stated.

The chargers will be accessible to Bridgestone customers and all EV owners.

"Our partnership with Bridgestone India exemplifies our dedication to facilitating the electric vehicle revolution by fostering innovation and collaboration," Tata Power Head

Business Development (EV charging) Virendra Goyal stated.

Tata Power will provide installation and charging assistance along with maintenance support, remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments through EZ Charge mobile application.

Besides, Tata Power EV Charging mobile app will help users locate charging stations, get updates on charging and recommendations on paying online.

Topics :BridgestoneTata PowerElectric Vehicles

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

