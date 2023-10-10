Home / Companies / News / MG Motor to overhaul its dealership network, close underperforming outlets

MG Motor to overhaul its dealership network, close underperforming outlets

For the financial year ending in 2023, MG Motor India had a 1.26% share in India's passenger vehicle segment

BS Web Team New Delhi
MG Motor SUV Astor

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 9:33 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As MG Motor India prepares for its potential partnership with JSW Group, the car company is planning to overhaul its dealership network in the country. It aims to close its underperforming showrooms and open new dealerships in different locations, The Economic Times (ET) reported, citing individuals aware of the development.

MG Motors has assured its dealers of the continued operation and sustenance of its India operations and the MG brand after the deal's completion, the automaker informed its dealer partners last week, according to the newspaper. The company also discussed plans to add new dealerships.

Also Read: Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

Speaking about the company's plan to expand its retail network in India, a spokesperson for MG Motors stated, "Customers are at the core of everything we do at MG India. We are exploring all avenues of growth and expansion in the country, and network development is an integral part of our growth strategy. We are fortifying our pan-India presence from the current 330 touchpoints in 158 cities to 400 in 270 cities by December 2023."

However, the car company declined the request to share details about capacity expansion plans and the company's discussions with dealers, saying the "questions are speculative," the ET report added. China's SAIC Motor and JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal are conducting the final rounds of talks to establish their partnership.

Earlier reports suggested that JSW Group and MG Motors would collaborate to advance the MG brand. The two companies have finalised an agreement, and an announcement is expected by the end of this month or by Diwali. Under the terms of the agreement, a private company owned by Sajjan Jindal will initially acquire a 32-25 per cent stake in MG Motor India, while SAIC will retain 51 per cent ownership. For the financial year ending in 2023, MG Motor India had a 1.26 per cent share in India's passenger vehicle segment.

Also Read

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

Automaker SAIC Motor likely to partner with Indian company to expand base

Sajjan Jindal may acquire 48% stake in MG Motor India, govt onboard

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group

China's SAIC Motor plans to sell its stake in MG Motor to domestic entities

Kerala touch adds power to Israel police's combat gear in war against Hamas

Deeper, wider and lucrative: Decoding IndiGo's mega global flight plan

Vedanta Ltd arm Hindustan Zinc gets Rs 1.81 crore tax penalty order

Open-source solution from AyanWorks gets Digital Public Good status

Tata Steel consolidated output falls 3.2% to 7.26 MT during Jul-Sept qtr

Topics :JSW GroupSajjan JindalMG MotorMG Motor IndiaSAICSAIC MotorBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story