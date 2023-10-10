Home / Companies / News / We will comply with govt regulations regarding supply restrictions: HP

We will comply with govt regulations regarding supply restrictions: HP

Apart from this, HP is planning to start the sale of its refurbished devices to expand to smaller towns with affordable products

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As the government has instructed laptop and server manufacturers to source their hardware from "trusted" suppliers, American computer giant Hewlett & Packard (HP) has said it is ready to work according to the latest government regulations. This comes as manufacturers work towards meeting their production-linked incentive (PLI) commitments, The Times of India (ToI) reported.

Speaking about the "restrictions" introduced by the government, HP's Chief Operating Officer for the global personal systems category, Ketan Patel, told ToI, "Whatever the norms of the PLI are, we will adhere to them. Now, if that means there are restrictions concerning specific geographies or specific regulations under the PLI document, we will comply with what the document stipulates."

While Patel avoided questions specifically centred on China, he said HP is mindful of regulatory directions issued by individual governments, including India's. "If a government makes a decision in a significant market like India, we will have to comply to maintain our presence in the country," Patel added. He reiterated that the company keeps a close watch and works closely with its experts to understand the impact of such regulations.

The PLI benefits for laptop and server makers have been increased from Rs 7,300 crore to Rs 17,000 crore. The government has clearly stated that companies need to source their components locally or from "trusted" locations, which does not include China. Notably, procurements from China account for around 80 per cent of the total. Expressing his thoughts on the subject, Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, "We want the supply chain that is going to power the users of India's internet, India's cloud, and the users in India to be absolutely trusted," the ToI report added.

Apart from this, HP plans to start selling its refurbished devices to expand into smaller towns with affordable products. Patel told ToI, "India is a strategic market, and as for refurbished devices, it's always a great model for specific use cases or applications. We are going to offer it in India very soon."

Also Read

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

HP launches enterprise-focused Dragonfly G4 laptops in India: Price, specs

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

MG Motor to overhaul its dealership network, close underperforming outlets

Kerala touch adds power to Israel police's combat gear in war against Hamas

Deeper, wider and lucrative: Decoding IndiGo's mega global flight plan

Vedanta Ltd arm Hindustan Zinc gets Rs 1.81 crore tax penalty order

Open-source solution from AyanWorks gets Digital Public Good status

Topics :Hewlett Packard EnterpriseHewlett PackardPLI schemeDell TechnologiesLaptopsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

LIVE: Shah to kick-start campaigns in Telangana ahead of polls on Nov 30

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story