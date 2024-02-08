Home / Companies / News / British American Tobacco 'actively' looking to pare stake in ITC

British American Tobacco 'actively' looking to pare stake in ITC

BAT is the largest shareholder in the cigarettes-to-hotel major with a holding of 29.03 per cent. On Thursday, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike indicated while announcing its results for the year

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

British American Tobacco plc (BAT plc) is “actively” working on monetising some of its shareholding in the diversified ITC, but will keep a level of “influence” in the Kolkata-headquartered firm.

BAT is the largest shareholder in the cigarettes-to-hotel major with a holding of 29.03 per cent, worth Rs 1.5 trillion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


On Thursday, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike said while announcing its results for the year ended December: “We continue to pursue all opportunities to enhance balance sheet flexibility and, as part of this, we regularly review our stake in ITC.”

“We recognise that we have a significant shareholding which offers us the opportunity to release and reallocate some capital. Our shareholding in ITC has existed in one way or another since the early 1900s and is subject to numerous share capital changes and regulatory restrictions,” BAT Chief Executive Tadeo Marroco said in the press release.

He added: “We have been actively working for some time on completing the regulatory process required to give us the flexibility to monetise some of our shareholding.”

The news sent shares of BAT soaring by more than 7 per cent. The ITC stock, on the other hand, slipped more than 4 per cent.

In a post-results call, Marroco told investors: “We want to keep a level of influence in ITC, which is transforming itself.”

Based on local legislation, he said, a minimum of 25 per cent shareholding was required to keep veto rights. “This means that given the fact we have above 29 per cent, there is space for us to reduce our shareholding.”

However, Marreco said it was “very difficult” to give a timeline and indicated the process was complicated. He said the company had been working for some time with people on the ground closer to the authorities, mainly the central bank, and with the help of ITC trying to reconstruct the history of shareholders of BAT, which dates back a hundred years.

BAT, which had borrowings of 39.73 billion pounds on December 31, 2023, has been actively deleveraging and opted against a buyback programme last year.

Also Read

ITC hits over 8-month low, slips 5% as BAT mulls partial stake sale

ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode?

As stake value doubles, govt puts plans to sell ITC stock in cold storage

In non-cigarettes push, how ITC built more than 25 FMCG mother brands

VST Industries freezes in 20% upper circuit as 3% equity changes hands

60% of scam cases in UK came from Facebook, Instagram, says Revolut

Oil India seeking foreign technology partner for first offshore foray

Zee's IL T20 gets 46% women viewers, 2nd most watched franchise tournament

Apollo Hospitals profit rises 60% in Q3; digital biz achieves break-even

Sumadhura Group leases warehousing space to Zomato in Bengaluru

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ITCBritish American Tobaccostock market tradingFMCGs

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story