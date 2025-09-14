Brookfield in talks to buy Yes! Communities from GIC in $10 billion deal

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to buy Yes! Communities, a U.S. landlord of manufactured homes, from Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC for more than $10 billion, the Financial Times said on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Brookfield Asset Management, GIC and Yes! Communities did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The Canadian asset manager has been negotiating the acquisition of Yes! Communities for several months and talks are ongoing, the FT said, citing people who had been briefed on the matter. While discussions are at an advanced stage, the deal is yet to be finalised, the report added.