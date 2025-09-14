Home / Companies / News / Brookfield in talks to buy Yes! Communities from GIC in $10 billion deal

Brookfield in talks to buy Yes! Communities from GIC in $10 billion deal

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Brookfield Asset Management, GIC and Yes! Communities did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)
Headquartered in Denver, Yes! Communities manages 213 communities across 18 states, comprising more than 54,500 residential home sites. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to buy Yes! Communities, a U.S. landlord of manufactured homes, from Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC for more than $10 billion, the Financial Times said on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
 
The Canadian asset manager has been negotiating the acquisition of Yes! Communities for several months and talks are ongoing, the FT said, citing people who had been briefed on the matter. While discussions are at an advanced stage, the deal is yet to be finalised, the report added. 
Yes!, which was acquired by GIC in 2016, has also been in discussions about a potential initial public offering, according to the FT.
  Headquartered in Denver, Yes! Communities manages 213 communities across 18 states, comprising more than 54,500 residential home sites.
 

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

