Brookfield India Reit to acquire Bengaluru office asset for ₹13,125 cr

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (REIT) has signed binding agreements to acquire Ecoworld, a large-grade A office campus in Bengaluru, for ₹13,125 crore, in one of India’s largest commercial real estate transactions.

Spread across 48 acres and covering 7.7 million sq. ft. of office space along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) — one of India’s busiest corporate corridors — Ecoworld will mark Brookfield India REIT’s entry into Bengaluru, expanding its portfolio size by over 30 per cent.

Deal structure and funding

The Board of the Manager for Brookfield India REIT has proposed to fund the transaction through: ₹3,500 crore in new debt issuance, ₹1,000 crore from a preferential issue in Q2FY26, and a new equity issuance worth ₹2,500 crore.

“This acquisition will mark our entry into one of India’s strongest office markets, expanding the size of our REIT by over 30 per cent and positioning us as a truly pan-India platform,” said Alok Aggarwal, chief executive officer and managing director, Brookfield India REIT. Aggarwal added that continued leasing momentum and embedded growth prospects make the REIT well-positioned to deliver enhanced returns to unitholders. Portfolio impact and tenant mix Brookfield said the deal has been finalised at a 6.5 per cent discount to the gross asset value (GAV) and will increase its net asset value (NAV) by 1.7 per cent (pro forma) and distribution per unit (DPU) by 3 per cent.

The transaction will expand Brookfield India REIT’s operating area by 31 per cent and its GAV by 34 per cent. The share of global capability centres (GCCs) among tenants will rise to 45 per cent, while top-10 tenant concentration will fall to 30 per cent, enhancing diversification. The asset’s tenant base includes Honeywell, Morgan Stanley, State Street, Standard Chartered, Shell, KPMG, Deloitte, and Cadence, among others. Brookfield noted that the acquisition will re-rate its distribution profile, with the share of dividends expected to increase from 16 per cent to 30 per cent in the near term, making the trust more attractive to a broader investor base.