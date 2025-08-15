BSNL launches 4G services in Delhi via partner network access arrangement

State-owned telecom service provider BSNL on Friday announced the soft launch of 4G network in the national capital.

The 4G services will be available to users through a partner's network access arrangement, BSNL said in a statement.

"The Delhi soft launch is delivered as a 4G-as-a-service through a partner's network access arrangement that provides last-mile radio coverage on compatible 4G devices, with BSNL SIMs. This approach complements BSNL's nationwide 4G build under its indigenous rollout programme," the company said.

With this BSNL new customers will get instant 4G availability across Delhi on supported handsets. The customers can get SIM and eKYC done at BSNL and MTNL customer service centres and authorised retailers.