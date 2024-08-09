BSNL to roll out 4G, 5G-ready over-the-air, universal SIM platform

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform provides BSNL mobile subscribers with flexibility to choose mobile numbers on fly and enables SIM replacement without geographical restrictions

BSNL
The company has launched 4G services in select locations including Punjab on indigenously developed network equipment. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 10:48 PM IST
State-run telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd will roll out 4G and 5G compatible over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform which will enable subscribers to choose their mobile numbers as well as replace SIMs without geographical restrictions.

BSNL said that the platform, developed in collaboration with Pyro Holdings, was inaugurated in Chandigarh, with a disaster recovery site in Trichy.

"The new 4G and 5G compatible platform is designed to serve all BSNL customers across the country, offering unparalleled connectivity and service quality," BSNL said on Friday.

The company is rolling out 4G network gradually across the country.

"The introduction of this platform coincides with BSNL's ongoing network upgrades to 4G and 5G, positioning the company at the forefront of telecommunications innovation. This milestone represents a significant step in BSNL's efforts to bridge the digital divide and empower citizens in rural and remote areas, ensuring equitable access to advanced telecommunications services," the statement said.

The over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform provides BSNL mobile subscribers with the flexibility to choose mobile numbers on the fly and enables SIM replacement without geographical restrictions, the statement said.

"This platform will be immensely useful for customers seeking SIM replacement without geographical restrictions, aiding in modification of SIM profile and remote file management on SIM cards. Moreover, it enables SIM swaps to be performed anywhere in the country," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi A Robert Jerard said.

Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier this month said that BSNL will install 80,000 towers for 4G services by the end of October and the remaining 21,000 by March 2025.

The company has launched 4G services in select locations including Punjab on indigenously developed network equipment.


First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

