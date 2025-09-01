Monday, September 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vintage car owners in UP can now register vehicles under MoRTH rules

Vintage car owners in UP can now register vehicles under MoRTH rules

Officials on Monday said the move will provide clarity, ease of compliance and help preserve the heritage value of these vehicles

Vintage cars

"The service is operational in accordance with MoRTH rules; updated instructions will be issued once the final SOP is implemented. Until then, the fees, eligibility, and procedure will remain as per the Central notification," UP Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh said in a statement.

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:26 PM IST



Vintage vehicle enthusiasts in Uttar Pradesh can now register their prized cars and bikes in the "vintage" category, with the state transport department starting the facility in line with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' (MoRTH) 2021 notification.

Officials on Monday said the move will provide clarity, ease of compliance and help preserve the heritage value of these vehicles.

The facility has been rolled out under the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for vintage registration is currently under consideration by the Uttar Pradesh government and will be implemented once approved. Until then, registrations will be processed strictly as per the central government notification, officials said.

 

"Citizen convenience and regulatory compliance are our priorities. Vintage registration is not for daily or commercial use; it is meant to preserve the vehicle's original technical configuration and to maintain orderly record-keeping.

"The service is operational in accordance with MoRTH rules; updated instructions will be issued once the final SOP is implemented. Until then, the fees, eligibility, and procedure will remain as per the Central notification," UP Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh said in a statement.

According to the Central guidelines, vintage vehicles are classified as two-wheelers (L1/L2) or four-wheelers (M1) that are more than 50 years old from the date of first registration after the first sale and remain in their original form without any major modification to the chassis, body shell or engine. Other vehicle types, such as tractors, do not fall under this category.

The department clarified that vehicles will not be automatically categorised as vintage simply because of their age. Owners must submit applications to their local Regional or Assistant Regional Transport Office, where Motor Vehicle Inspectors will verify the vehicle's originality and maintain photographic records. Applications are to be processed within 60 days of submission.

The fees have been set at Rs 20,000 for a new registration or issue of a vintage Registration Certificate (RC) and Rs 5,000 for renewal. A vintage RC will be valid for 10 years and renewable every five years thereafter.

Vintage vehicles are also exempt from High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), and will have a unique number plate format: "UP VA YY xxxx" (for example: UP VA AA 0001).

However, authorities emphasised that vintage vehicles cannot be used for daily commuting or commercial purposes, and this restriction will be clearly endorsed on the RC. Pending applications are also being processed on priority, officials said.

For further information, applicants have been advised to contact their nearest RTO/ARTO or check the VAHAN portal. Detailed guidelines will follow once the final SOP is notified by the state government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

