BYD India partners Bajaj Finance for dealer finance, vehicle loans

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's subsidiary BYD India has signed an initial pact with Bajaj Finance for access to finance to its dealers and customers in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

The strategic partnership aims to provide comprehensive vehicle financing solutions to BYD dealers and customers across India, fostering the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, BYD India said.

"The partnership with Bajaj Finance is aimed at offering our customers and dealers access to a diverse range of financing solutions. We understand the vital role they play in our business, and this new alliance allows us to provide support to our customer base, said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Sr Vice President - Electric Passenger Vehicle Business - BYD India.

Electric vehicles have seen a surge in popularity in recent years and BYD has been a major player in this space. Auto financing market has begun to shift with customers expecting hassle-free access to credit, said Sidhaant Dadwal, President SME and Auto, Bajaj Finance.

"Our frictionless processes combined with our affordability solutions (Flexi loans) will enhance the buying experience for customers," he stated.