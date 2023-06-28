Home / Companies / News / BYD India partners Bajaj Finance for dealer finance, vehicle loans

BYD India partners Bajaj Finance for dealer finance, vehicle loans

The strategic partnership aims to provide comprehensive vehicle financing solutions to BYD dealers and customers across India, fostering the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD's subsidiary BYD India has signed an initial pact with Bajaj Finance for access to finance to its dealers and customers in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

The strategic partnership aims to provide comprehensive vehicle financing solutions to BYD dealers and customers across India, fostering the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, BYD India said.

"The partnership with Bajaj Finance is aimed at offering our customers and dealers access to a diverse range of financing solutions. We understand the vital role they play in our business, and this new alliance allows us to provide support to our customer base, said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Sr Vice President - Electric Passenger Vehicle Business - BYD India.

Electric vehicles have seen a surge in popularity in recent years and BYD has been a major player in this space. Auto financing market has begun to shift with customers expecting hassle-free access to credit, said Sidhaant Dadwal, President SME and Auto, Bajaj Finance.

"Our frictionless processes combined with our affordability solutions (Flexi loans) will enhance the buying experience for customers," he stated.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

SMEV seeks extension of subsidies for EVs under FAME-II in Budget

Knight Frank: Offices top realty sector, corner 68% of PE funds in H1 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts on July 15: Check offers on TV, phones, others

OYO to add over 1,000 hotels by Dec, to target 100 first gen hoteliers

German supplier Schaeffler ramps up capacity at Savli plant in Gujarat

Tata AIA allows consumers to pay premiums through Whatsapp and UPI

Topics :Bajaj FinanceElectric VehiclesElectric vehicles in India

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story