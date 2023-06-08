“Over a long period of time, action on a loan not taken in a duly diligent and cautious manner affects the grading of the company as well as its reputation and goodwill to raise any kind of debt or equity in the future,” said a Supreme Court lawyer.

The lenders have reportedly accused the company’s entity, which has no employees, of hiding $500 million as part of a battle between the creditors and the edtech firm. The allegation was made during a court hearing this month in Delaware, where Alpha faces a lawsuit over who should control the firm. The lenders claim that because of a default earlier this year, they have the right to put their representative, Timothy R Pohl, in charge. Byju’s recently said a court in Delaware had given an interim order asking the edtech firm to maintain the status quo with Byju’s Alpha, an inoperative US entity set up to receive a loan, but rejected as “bewildering” the claims made by litigants.