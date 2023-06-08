India Inc's profit-to-GDP ratio dips slightly in FY23; financial pie up

Top 500 companies’ combined net profit stood at 4.1 per cent of the GDP for FY23, down from 4.3 per cent in the previous financial year when it had gone up from just 3.5 per cent in FY21.

Corporate India’s net profit as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) dipped in the 2022-23 financial year (FY23) -- after rebounding sharply in FY22 -- amid a decline in global commodity prices.