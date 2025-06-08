NCLAT rejects Byju's plea on Aakash shareholding status quo directive

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed a petition filed by the resolution professional (RP) of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (TLPL), the parent firm of edtech major Byju’s, which had challenged a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order directing the maintenance of status quo in the shareholding of Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL).

A two-member Bench of the appellate tribunal, comprising Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma and technical member Jatindranath Swain, said the NCLT’s order was a “consensual” and “interlocutory” direction, and did not warrant appellate intervention at this stage.

“Since the impugned order takes the shape of an interlocutory order, which is not deciding any of the rights of the parties, coupled with the fact that the order takes the shape of a consenting order, no interference is called for,” the Bench noted.

Aakash shareholding row linked to equity raising The dispute stems from equity fundraising plans by AESL, in which TLPL holds a 25 per cent stake. TLPL’s RP moved the NCLAT after the NCLT's Chennai Bench passed an interim order on March 27 directing the maintenance of status quo in the company's shareholding structure. Also Read: Aakash Educational moves NCLT to implead EY in edtech firm Byju's dispute A challenge to this order by AESL led to a Karnataka High Court judgment on April 8, which set aside the NCLT’s interim directive and remanded the case for fresh hearing. At the NCLT’s subsequent hearing on April 30, TLPL’s counsel Abhinav Vasisht argued that the company’s stake was being diluted despite the previous directive and raised concerns over hypothecation of AESL assets and alterations to the Articles of Association that protected TLPL’s interests.