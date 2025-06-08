Lilavati Trust's allegations against MD & CEO Jagdishan baseless: HDFC Bank

After the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMM Trust), which runs Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, on Saturday called for ‘immediate suspension and prosecution’ of HDFC Bank managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan, alleging his direct involvement in serious financial fraud, criminal conspiracy, evidence tampering etc, India's most valuable bank said the allegations made by the LKMM Trust against its MD & CEO are “baseless” and “malicious”.

“The outrageous and preposterous allegations are strongly and categorically denied,” said a HDFC Bank spokesperson, adding that their MD & CEO is being targeted by unscrupulous persons who are abusing the legal process to thwart the recovery of the long outstanding loan due to the Bank from recalcitrant defaulters.

ALSO READ: Fraud, black magic & Rs 1,250 cr missing: Lilavati Hospital under scanner LKMM Trust members said they were seeking actions against Jagdishan on the basis of orders of the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Bandra passed on May 30 and a resultant FIR (No. 818/2025) filed by the Bandra police station. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the first information report (FIR) and the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court order. According to the order, the Bandra police station was asked to file an FIR against Jagdishan and seven others in the case. LKMM claimed that apart from Jagdishan other alleged perpetrators include one Chetan Mehta, along with Rashmi and Niket Mehta and four other accused in the said criminal case.

The Trust alleges that Jagdishan received Rs 2.05 crore in unaccounted cash from former trustees of the hospital for the sole purpose of harassing the father of one of the current members of the Trust. The petitioners have alleged that the transaction was recorded in a hand written diary which was recovered by the current members. The Magistrate court sought for any more evidence available in the matter. To this, the LKMM members have said that erstwhile members had likely destroyed all evidence in the matter. It claims this payment forms part of a wider pattern of misconduct involving misuse of charitable funds, preferential treatment, and suppression of internal complaints. The FIR invokes several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal breach of trust and conspiracy.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank UPI services to be down for 4 hours on June 8: What to know The Trust has also alleged that a Rs 1.5 crore offer was made to hospital staff under the pretext of CSR funding, which it claims was aimed at influencing internal processes. According to the Trust, the alleged payment was made during a period when it says a group of former trustees held unauthorised control of the hospital and its finances. The Trust has further alleged that Jagdishan’s involvement helped facilitate this group’s actions. The current FIR is among several filed in connection with the LKMM Trust’s operations. The Trust has pointed to three earlier FIRs as part of what it describes as a broader pattern of financial irregularities. These include FIR No. 972/2024, which pertains to the alleged misappropriation of Rs 11.52 crore; FIR No. 1916/2024, involving claims of Rs 85 crore being siphoned off under the guise of legal fees; and FIR No. 375/2025, related to the alleged unauthorised procurement of medical and pharmacy equipment valued at Rs 1,243 crore. All three cases are currently under investigation.

In its public statement, the Trust has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the Ministry of Finance to take immediate action. It has called for the suspension of Jagdishan from all executive and board positions, a forensic audit of all transactions between HDFC Bank and the Trust, and the disclosure of any legal expenses incurred by the Bank in his defence. Additionally, the Trust has sought a bar on Jagdishan from holding office in any SEBI-regulated entity while investigations are ongoing. The Trust maintains that the current board’s actions are aimed at restoring financial transparency and that its complaint is not part of a personal dispute but a larger issue of public accountability.

“The Trustee, Prashant Mehta and his family members owe substantial amounts to HDFC Bank which were never repaid. Recovery and enforcement actions have been taken by the Bank over two decades and at every stage Prashant Mehta and his other family members have launched numerous vexatious legal actions,” HDFC Bank’s spokesperson said. “Having consistently failed at all levels including the Hon’ble Supreme Court, they have now resorted to the recent mala fide personal attacks on the Bank’s MD & CEO with the sole objective of intimidating and bullying the Bank and its MD & CEO from carrying out the mandate of recovering all outstanding loans in every possible manner permissible under law,” the spokesperson further said, adding that the Bank has obtained comprehensive legal advice and representation in this regard and is committed to pursuing legal remedies and options to defend its MD & CEO’s reputation.

“The Bank is confident that our judicial process will recognise the fraudulent intention and devious objectives of the Trustee and officials of Lilavati Trust of tarnishing the image of the Bank and its MD and CEO,” the spokesperson said, adding that the the Bank takes immense pride in the integrity and leadership of its MD & CEO. Lilavati Hospital was built by Kishor Mehta in 1997 and later his brother Vijay Mehta’s family members were slowly inducted into the board of trustees. The LKMM Trust is a registered charitable institution with a long-standing presence in Mumbai’s healthcare sector. It claims to spend crores annually on subsidised or free treatment, including for victims of terror attacks and army personnel injured in combat operations.