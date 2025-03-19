Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Had emerged from insolvency if IRP had acted timely: Byju's tells NCLAT

Had emerged from insolvency if IRP had acted timely: Byju's tells NCLAT

"There was a settlement (with BCCI), that settlement was before the Committee of Creditors (CoC) was being constituted," said Arun Kathpalia, the senior advocate appearing for Raveendran

Byjus, Byju

Byjus, Byju (Photo: Reuters)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Byju’s would have emerged from insolvency had the interim resolution professional (IRP) not delayed submitting the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) application that was filed after the settlement, Byju’s founders told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Chennai bench.
 
The appellate tribunal was hearing an appeal from Byju’s co-founder Riju Raveendran against a decision of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Bengaluru that blocked the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against the edtech company.
 
The case revolves around a settlement between Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (TLPL), the parent company of Byju’s, and BCCI, which had initiated an insolvency process over unpaid sponsorship dues of Rs 158 crore in July 2024.
 
 
“There was a settlement (with BCCI), that settlement was before the Committee of Creditors (CoC) was being constituted,” said Arun Kathpalia, the senior advocate appearing for Raveendran.
 
According to the appeal, Byju’s promoters had settled with BCCI in August 2024, depositing the full settlement amount in escrow. However, US-lender GLAS Trust Company LLC, claiming to represent term-loan lenders owed approximately $1.2 billion, intervened to block the withdrawal, the promoters told the appellate tribunal.

Also Read

Byju's'-owned test-prep subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Limited's (AESL)

Aakash launches new platform Aakash Digital to strengthen online footprint

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

NCLT must take RP's decision into account: Edtech firm Byju's to NCLAT

PremiumWas pressured to select process advisor, alleges Byju's former IRP

Was pressured to select process advisor, alleges Byju's former IRP

Byju Raveendran, Byjus, Edtech sector, Byjus

Will Byju's employees ever get their unpaid salaries? What CEO has to say

PremiumByju Raveendran

Byju Raveendran faces legal risks after US court ruling on fund fraud

 
A key issue in the appeal is the procedurally improper formation of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) under GLAS’s influence. The appeal claims that instead of forwarding BCCI’s withdrawal application to the NCLT within the required three days, the IRP was pressured to delay the filing and hastily constitute a CoC that included GLAS as a financial creditor.
 
A committee of creditors is a group of financial creditors or lenders who represent a company in the insolvency process.
 
The appeal also raised concerns over the legitimacy of the CoC’s composition.
 
The NCLAT will continue hearing the case on Thursday.
 
During the hearing on Monday, Riju Raveendran’s attorney told the appellate tribunal that Raveendran had paid Rs 158 crore from his own funds to settle the dispute with BCCI and therefore the money should be kept outside the scrutiny of its committee of lenders.
 
Riju, the younger brother of founder Byju Raveendran, had earlier told the appellate tribunal that the settlement with BCCI had been finalised before the CoC was formed.
 
On February 10, the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT had directed BCCI to submit the Rs 158 crore settlement plea before the CoC. If accepted, Byju’s could exit insolvency proceedings. However, lenders, which include US-based GLAS Trust and Aditya Birla Finance, opposed this, saying the settlement with BCCI was 'tainted' money.

More From This Section

startup funding investment

Everhope Oncology secured $10 million seed funding for expansion

PremiumGig worker swiggy online delivery food

Quick commerce players race to grow product lists, footprint, dark stores

PremiumManoj Kumar, founder, Social Alpha

Traditional VC model not enough for deep science: Social Alpha founder

Funding among Indian startups declined by a marginal 7 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 to $7.6 billion from $8.2 billion during the same period last year.

Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas, Brigade launch Rs 300 cr realty-focused fund

PremiumRazorpay

Razorpay targets 1.5 lakh exporters on Amazon's Global Selling Platform

Topics : Byju's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code NCLAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon