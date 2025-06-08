Gautam Adani draws ₹10.41 crore salary in FY25: Who earned more than him?

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani earned ₹10.41 crore in the financial year 2024–25, marking a 12 per cent increase from the previous year, as per the latest annual reports of the listed entities of the Adani Group.

Despite the increase, the Adani Group chairman’s salary remains lower than several of his industry peers and some top executives within his own companies.

Gautam Adani , 62, drew remuneration from two out of the nine listed companies in his ports-to-energy conglomerate. This included ₹2.26 crore in salary and ₹28 lakh in perquisites and allowances from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), and ₹7.87 crore from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), comprising ₹1.8 crore in salary and ₹6.07 crore in commission.

In FY24, his earnings from AEL and APSEZ stood at ₹2.54 crore and ₹6.8 crore respectively, totalling ₹9.26 crore. Annual remuneration: Who's ahead of Adani? While Adani’s FY25 remuneration rose, it remains modest compared to several other top Indian business leaders. Also Read: Adani Group firms' tax contributions rise 29% to Rs 74,945 cr in FY25 Sunil Bharti Mittal earned ₹32.27 crore in FY24, Rajiv Bajaj ₹53.75 crore, and Pawan Munjal ₹109 crore. In FY25, L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan took home ₹76.25 crore, and Infosys CEO Salil S Parekh received ₹80.62 crore. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, has forgone his salary since the Covid-19 outbreak. Prior to that, he had capped his pay at ₹15 crore.

Group executives earn more than Adani Adani’s own group executives surpassed him in annual compensation. AEL CEO Vinay Prakash earned ₹69.34 crore in FY25, including ₹4 crore in salary and ₹65.34 crore in perquisites and variable incentives. Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) Managing Director Vneet S Jaain earned ₹11.23 crore, while Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh drew ₹10.4 crore. Also Read | Adani Group stood firm amid scrutiny, now more formidable: Gautam Adani From APSEZ, Adani’s son Karan earned ₹7.09 crore, while the company’s CEO Ashwani Gupta earned ₹10.34 crore. Variable pay for both Karan and Gupta will be disbursed in FY26.