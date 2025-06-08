Home / Companies / News / Gautam Adani draws ₹10.41 crore salary in FY25: Who earned more than him?

Gautam Adani draws ₹10.41 crore salary in FY25: Who earned more than him?

Billionaire Gautam Adani drew a salary of ₹10.41 crore in FY25, an increase of 12% from the previous year, but remains behind several peers and group executives in remuneration

Adani, Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani earned ₹10.41 crore in the financial year 2024–25, marking a 12 per cent increase from the previous year, as per the latest annual reports of the listed entities of the Adani Group.
 
Despite the increase, the Adani Group chairman’s salary remains lower than several of his industry peers and some top executives within his own companies.
 
Gautam Adani, 62, drew remuneration from two out of the nine listed companies in his ports-to-energy conglomerate. This included ₹2.26 crore in salary and ₹28 lakh in perquisites and allowances from Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), and ₹7.87 crore from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), comprising ₹1.8 crore in salary and ₹6.07 crore in commission.
 
In FY24, his earnings from AEL and APSEZ stood at ₹2.54 crore and ₹6.8 crore respectively, totalling ₹9.26 crore.
 

Annual remuneration: Who's ahead of Adani?

  While Adani’s FY25 remuneration rose, it remains modest compared to several other top Indian business leaders.
 
Sunil Bharti Mittal earned ₹32.27 crore in FY24, Rajiv Bajaj ₹53.75 crore, and Pawan Munjal ₹109 crore. In FY25, L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan took home ₹76.25 crore, and Infosys CEO Salil S Parekh received ₹80.62 crore. 
 
Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, has forgone his salary since the Covid-19 outbreak. Prior to that, he had capped his pay at ₹15 crore.
 

Group executives earn more than Adani

  Adani’s own group executives surpassed him in annual compensation. AEL CEO Vinay Prakash earned ₹69.34 crore in FY25, including ₹4 crore in salary and ₹65.34 crore in perquisites and variable incentives.
 
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) Managing Director Vneet S Jaain earned ₹11.23 crore, while Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh drew ₹10.4 crore.
 
From APSEZ, Adani’s son Karan earned ₹7.09 crore, while the company’s CEO Ashwani Gupta earned ₹10.34 crore. Variable pay for both Karan and Gupta will be disbursed in FY26. 
 
Several members of the Adani family also feature among the highest earners in the group. Gautam Adani’s younger brother Rajesh earned ₹9.87 crore from AEL, nephew Pranav drew ₹7.45 crore, and another nephew Sagar took home ₹7.50 crore from AGEL.
 

Net worth and past fluctuations 

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Gautam Adani has a net worth of $82.5 billion. He briefly became Asia’s richest person in 2022, but the group’s market value dropped sharply following a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in 2023.
 
While Adani reclaimed the top spot on two occasions in 2024, he currently trails Mukesh Ambani once again.  (With inputs from PTI)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

G Square Group announces Rs 1,000 crore mega township project in Coimbatore

AMNS India supplied 70% steel for Chenab bridge, 100% for Anji Khad project

GST breather for Infosys: DGGI closes ₹32,400 cr pre-show cause notice

JK Cement acquires 60% stake in J&K-based Saifco Cements for Rs 150 cr

Sundaram Home crosses ₹1,000 cr in disbursements from non-south markets

Topics :Gautam AdaniCEO SalaryAdani GroupMukesh AmbaniSunil Bharti MittalRajiv BajajBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story