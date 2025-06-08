Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel to begin UK low-carbon project in July 2025, eyes 2027 launch

Tata Steel to begin UK low-carbon project in July 2025, eyes 2027 launch

The reductions are based on optimising substrate costs, modernising IT infrastructure, rationalising downstream operations and eliminating corporate overheads

Tata Steel, Tata
The operations in the UK have been shut and the company is servicing its customers from its India and Netherlands operations (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Homegrown Tata Steel is expecting to start the construction of its low-carbon EAF-based steel making project in the UK from July 2025 and commence operations by 2027, top company officials said.

The company has received necessary approvals for its USD 1.5 billion project at Port Talbot, Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran, and ED & CFO Koushik Chatterjee said in the company's annual report for FY2024-25.

"We are now transitioning to decarbonised and state-of-the-art EAF-based steelmaking by FY2027-28, supported by 500 million pounds in the UK Government funding," the management said.

They said that planning approval has been received for the EAF (electric arc furnace) project at Port Talbot and the construction is expected to commence in July 2025.

The operations in the UK have been shut and the company is servicing its customers from its India and Netherlands operations.

"We have exited from steelmaking through the end-of-life heavy end assets in Port Talbot, and moved to a downstream model using imported substrate from India, the Netherlands and other external sources," an official said.

Speaking further on the UK plan, the officials said the structural transition is also accompanied by a significant focus on cost rationalisation as the company plans to bring down its fixed costs further from 762 million pounds in FY2024-25 to 540 million pounds in the coming year.

The reductions are based on optimising substrate costs, modernising IT infrastructure, rationalising downstream operations and eliminating corporate overheads.

As part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the company is transitioning from the blast furnace route to the low-emission electric arc furnace process, which will utilise the locally available scrap.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lilavati Trust's allegations against MD & CEO Jagdishan baseless: HDFC Bank

Gautam Adani draws ₹10.41 crore salary in FY25: Who earned more than him?

G Square Group announces Rs 1,000 crore mega township project in Coimbatore

AMNS India supplied 70% steel for Chenab bridge, 100% for Anji Khad project

GST breather for Infosys: DGGI closes ₹32,400 cr pre-show cause notice

Topics :Tata SteelTata Steel UKTata group

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story