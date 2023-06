With this, the authorized capital of BSNL will be increased from Rs 1.5 trillion to Rs 2.1 trillion. Cabinet on Wednesday approved a revival plan for the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) worth Rs 89,047 crore. It includes an allotment of 4G/5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion.



The Centre had approved the first revival package for BSNL in 2019, amounting to Rs 69,000 crore. In 2022, it approved a second revival package for BSNL amounting to Rs 1.64 trillion. "With this revival package, BSNL will emerge as a stable telecom service provider focused on providing connectivity to the remotest parts of India," the Centre said in a press release.



In May, BSNL also issued advanced purchase orders worth Rs 15,000 crore to a TCS-led consortium. ITI Limited also received a contract for supplying 4G telecom gears worth Rs 3,889 crore. According to the Centre, as a result of these two packages, BSNL has started earning operating profits since FY22. The total debt of BSNL has reduced from Rs 32,944 crore to Rs 22,289 crore.



TCS and a consortium, including state-run telecom technology development organisation C-DoT, will deploy around 1,00,000 4G sites for BSNL. "The total order is of over Rs 19,000 crore," a senior government official was quoted in the report by news agency PTI.



A Group of Ministers approved the proposal on May 8. As per the approval, 20 per cent of the total project has to be deployed by state-run ITI Limited. "The consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited has received an Advance Purchase Order valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL, a 100 per cent Govt of India-owned Public Sector Undertaking, for the deployment of a 4G network across India," TCS said in a regulatory filing.