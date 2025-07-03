Home / Companies / News / CAFE norms weighted in favour of bigger cars: Maruti Chairman R C Bhargava

CAFE norms weighted in favour of bigger cars: Maruti Chairman R C Bhargava

Bhargava hits out at rivals for adopting a self-serving approach

R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman
premium
R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava on Thursday raised concerns over the proposed Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) 3 norms, arguing that they unfairly favoured bigger vehicles despite the environmental and resource efficiency of small cars.
 
CAFE norms are government-mandated fuel consumption standards that require auto manufacturers to meet fleet-wide average carbon dioxide emission targets, based on vehicle weight and sales volume. These norms are designed to reduce oil imports and carbon emissions from road transport.
 
“The CAFE norms were based on the European car market, where small car sales have declined due to high prices. My understanding is that the rules are weighted in favour of big cars, even though smaller cars emit fewer emissions per passenger, use less material, and consume less fuel,” Bhargava said in an interview with Business Standard.
 
Bhargava’s remarks stand in contrast to the stance taken by several global and domestic automakers operating in India, who have opposed any proposal to link CAFE 3 norms with the vehicle size, a move they believe would give small cars an unfair advantage.  
 
He asserted that such differentiation is necessary, given India’s unique transportation needs. He emphasised that CAFE norms are just one of the several regulatory levers that ultimately shape the pricing and production mix of vehicles in the country.
 
“Two-thirds of the population relies on scooters and motorcycles for personal transport. This large segment needs a safe, comfortable, and affordable means of mobility, which logically means small cars. Regulations and taxes, including CAFE norms, should support this segment and not just cater to premium vehicles for the rich,” he explained. Bhargava also lashed out at rival automakers for adopting a self-serving approach in their opposition to the proposed norms.
 
“Unfortunately, carmakers are focusing on what their companies want, not what the country needs. The government must prioritise national interest,” he said.
Bhargava’s comments come at a time when the CAFE 3 norms have thrown the automobile industry into a tizzy. These norms mandate a one-third reduction in average vehicle emissions by April 1, 2027. 
 
Major automakers like Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Toyota Kirloskar have voiced concerns, particularly about a potential relaxation for small cars being considered by the Ministry of Heavy Industries. 
 
Industry body, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, warned that stricter regulations could drive up vehicle prices significantly, at a time when the market is in deceleration mode.  
 
While the Indian passenger vehicle industry experienced robust growth over the last two years, projections for FY26 estimate a modest increase of just 1–4 per cent.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No impact on biz: RInfra, RPower after SBI's 'fraud' tag on RCom account

Oracle, OpenAI expand Stargate deal to build more US data centres

Amitabh Kant set to join IndiGo's board as non-executive director

With $3.92 trn valuation, Nvidia on track to become most valuable company

Biocon Biologics gets EU nod for two drugs to treat bone diseases

Topics :R C BhargavaMaruti SuzukiCarsAuto industry

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story