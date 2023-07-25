Home / Companies / News / CAIT and WhatsApp to digitally train and upskill 10 million local traders

CAIT and WhatsApp to digitally train and upskill 10 million local traders

The partnership's goal is to localize digitization efforts to unleash growth opportunities for businesses with hyper-local digital trainings in 11 Indian languages across all 29 Indian states

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Meta announced that they are expanding their ‘WhatsApp Se Wyapaar’ programme to digitally train and upskill 10 million local traders on the WhatsApp Business App. Earlier the target was to train 1 million local traders.

The partnership’s goal is to localize digitisation efforts to unleash growth opportunities for businesses with hyper-local digital trainings in 11 Indian languages across all 29 Indian states. 

With a network of 40,000 trade associations and 80 million traders across India, CAIT will conduct a series of workshops designed to provide skill training to equip businesses with essential knowledge to help digitize their storefront and build their ‘digital dukaan’ on the WhatsApp Business App, including educating them on the tools and features available on the app like Catalog, Quick Replies, Click to WhatsApp Ads, that make it easier for small businesses to connect with their customers efficiently. 

Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said “With rapidly evolving business needs, technology can be a significant enabler for growth. We believe that with the right tools to upskill themselves, traders across India can benefit from learning newer ways of growing their businesses."

Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta said, “This is an era of entrepreneurship in India. India is experiencing a digital revolution, and the way Indian entrepreneurs and small businesses have embraced technologies like WhatsApp is a huge part of that. We want to keep helping entrepreneurs and small businesses to make the most of the opportunities ahead and continue to be at the heart of India’s Techade.”

The partnership will also accelerate CAIT’s digital skilling charter for the trading community by giving 25,000 traders access to the Meta Small Business Academy.


First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

