Friday, October 03, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance to launch Campa Sure water, teams with regional makers to cut cost

Reliance to launch Campa Sure water, teams with regional makers to cut cost

Reliance Consumer Products will roll out Campa Sure water in Northern India, priced lower than rivals; the company is partnering with regional makers to ensure quality and reduced rates

packaged drinking water, packaged water, water, drinking water, reliance campa

A one-litre bottle will retail for ₹15, while a two-litre pack will be priced at ₹25.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Consumer Products is making its entry into India’s packaged water market with a new budget-friendly brand, Campa Sure, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The company aims to shake up the ₹30,000-crore bottled water segment, dominated by established players like Bisleri, Coca-Cola’s Kinley, and PepsiCo’s Aquafina, by offering lower prices and partnering with local water producers.
 
To manufacture and distribute Campa Sure, Reliance plans to collaborate with several regional bottled water companies. These partnerships will focus on bottling, technology support, and branding tie-ups, the news report said.   
 
 

Aggressive pricing strategy

 
Campa Sure will hit the Northern markets soon, with small bottles priced at just ₹5 for 250 ml. Larger packs are 20-30 per cent cheaper than current national brands. A one-litre bottle will retail for ₹15 compared to ₹20 by competitors, while a two-litre pack will be priced at ₹25, against ₹30-35 in the market.

Also Read

Reliance

Reliance Retail worth $143 billion, Jio valued at $135 billion: JP Morgan

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Consumer inks ₹40k cr MoU with Centre for pan India food plants

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Consumer to invest ₹1,156 cr for manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Vantara, Anant Ambani

SIT gave clean chit on water resource misuse, carbon credits, says Vantara

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Adani, Ambani race to lead mega energy transition: Bernstein Researchpremium

 
Industry observers note that major brands are likely to boost advertising and promotions to protect their market share. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have so far spent very little on marketing their water brands, unlike Bisleri, which has an established presence, the news report said.
 
The pricing strategy echoes Reliance’s earlier Campa soft drinks launch, which forced rivals to cut prices or introduce smaller packs.
 
Reliance is currently in discussions with about two dozen partners in the North to support the initial rollout. Reliance already markets another bottled water brand under its Independence staples franchise, priced higher than Campa Sure.
 
The launch coincides with the government’s September 22 GST 2.0 rollout, which reduced the tax on packaged water to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, prompting price cuts across the industry.   
 

Big investment to expand beverage business

 
In June, Reliance Consumer Products announced plans to invest between ₹6,000 crore and ₹8,000 crore over 12-15 months to expand beverage manufacturing. The funds will help set up 10-12 new facilities, including greenfield plants and co-packing units with partners, The Economic Times had reported.
 
This investment, the largest by Reliance in consumer products so far, is aimed at strengthening the company’s competitiveness against Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and regional bottled water brands.

More From This Section

fact check, Technology

Black Box-Wind River deal to drive edge, cloud growth with ₹1,350 cr boost

Zepto

Quick-commerce player Zepto builds $1 bn war chest to take on competition

Renewable energy, climate

Tata Power arm to invest ₹1,200 cr to develop 80 MW FDRE renewable project

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Ashoka Buildcon takes 61% stake in JTCL with ₹166 crore acquisition deal

Wintrack Inc

Wintrack shuts ops over Chennai Customs bribes; dept denies, MoF steps in

Topics : Reliance Group bottled water packaged water BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon