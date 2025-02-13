Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Campa Cola replaces Thums Up to co-present IPL 2025, spends 200 crore

Campa Cola replaces Thums Up to co-present IPL 2025, spends 200 crore

Media buying executives estimate that IPL 2025's combined ad revenue from TV and OTT platforms will rise by 8-10 per cent over last year to reach around Rs 4,500 crore

Campa Cola

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Consumer Products-owned beverage brand, Campa Cola has secured the co-presenting rights for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), considered the second most visible sponsorship deal, according to a report by The Economic Times. The deal is fixed for Rs 200 crore, bringing competition in India’s beverage market, which is dominated by global players like Coca-Cola. 
 
According to the news report, in IPL’s last season, these rights were with Coca Cola’s Thums Up with the same amount of Rs 200 crore. 
 
“The co-presenting / co-powered property is a plum slot. This is the first summer where all cola companies will compete nationally, as till last year, Campa was still restricted to select markets. The brand acquiring such a large national property shows its intent to scale up rapidly pan-India,” an executive from Campa Cola told The Economic Times.
   

Reliance’s push for its sports drinks

 
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) will heavily promote its sports drink, Spinner, and RasKik Gluco Energy, both priced at Rs 10, with advertising debuting during the IPL, executives told The Economic Times. Spinner, co-created with former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, has also signed sponsorship deals with four IPL teams—Lucknow Super Giants, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.  READ: Torrent Group to acquire a majority stake in Gujarat Titans
 
Meanwhile, Coca-Cola will maintain its partnerships with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders while securing additional sponsorship slots. It also plans to leverage its tie-up with Domino’s, which operates over 1,000 stores, following Jubilant FoodWorks' acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in Coca-Cola’s bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), in December.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Tata Steel, Bajaj Fin twins, Zomato, others lead Sensex 490 pts higher to 76,660

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli

RCB Captain announcement LIVE UPDATES - Rajat Patidar is new RCB captain for IPL 2025

dominos, domino jubilant food pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks stock serves 7% gains to investors post healthy Q3

Russia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

Russian oil suppliers must provide sanctions-compliant cargoes: Oil secy

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court grants bail to Azam Khan, son in machine theft case

 

IPL ad revenue to increase by 8-10 per cent

 
Media buying executives estimate that IPL 2025’s combined ad revenue from TV and OTT platforms will rise by 8-10 per cent over last year to reach around Rs 4,500 crore.
 
The March-July summer months account for over half of annual soft drink sales. This year, the T20 league, which began in 2008, will run from March 21 to May 25.
 
A December report by consultancy firm Brand Finance valued the cumulative brand worth of IPL franchises at $12 billion in 2024, marking a 13 per cent year-over-year increase from 2009’s $2 billion. It also noted that Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore each surpassed a $100 million brand value for the first time.

More From This Section

Artificial intelligence, AI

Big bucks for big skills: AI, cybersecurity pros see fast promotions, hikes

Premiumpharma, medical store, chemist

Chemists' association seeks meeting with NPPA over price display issue

Flowers are a staple gift on Valentine's Day. (Stock photo)

Valentine's Day: From flowers to diamonds, biz owners expect sales to soar

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP to streamline policies, fast-track public services to draw investors

Premiumonline gaming

FATF invites Indian online gaming firms to discuss laundering risks

Topics : IPL opening ceremony Indian Premier League Reliance Industries Coca Cola BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon