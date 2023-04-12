Home / Companies / News / Campus Activewear acquires land, building from Marico Industries in HP

Campus Activewear acquires land, building from Marico Industries in HP

The deal will help Campus Activewear to expand its capacity for the manufacturing of semi-finished goods (sole and /or upper) and assembly of footwear

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Sports and athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear on Wednesday said it has acquired land parcel and a building from FMCG major Marico Industries Ltd in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh.

The all-cash deal was worth Rs 16.70 crore.

The deal will help Campus Activewear to expand its capacity for the manufacturing of semi-finished goods (sole and /or upper) and assembly of footwear.

This will be financed "partly through Term Loan and Internal Accruals," it said in a regulatory filing.

This will help in "capacity expansion to meet business growth and increased backward integration". This capacity expansion would be done within one-and-a-half years from April 2023.

In FY22, Campus Activewear's revenue was at Rs 1,194.18 crore.

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

