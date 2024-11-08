Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Car-sharing platform Zoomcar raises Rs 76 cr from institutional investors

Car-sharing platform Zoomcar raises Rs 76 cr from institutional investors

The proceeds will be used for repayment of approximately USD 3.8 million in debt and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes and working capital needs

Zoomcar
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Self-drive car-sharing platform Zoomcar on Friday said it has raised USD 9.15 million (about Rs 76 crore) from institutional investors.

The proceeds will be used for repayment of approximately USD 3.8 million in debt and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

In connection with the private placement, the company said it issued an aggregate of 2,137,850 units, with each unit sold at an effective price of USD 4.28 per unit and consisting of one share of common stock, two Series A warrants, each exercisable for one share of common stock at an initial exercise price of USD 4.03 per share.

"This resulted in the issuance of Series A warrants exercisable for an aggregate of up to 4,275,700 shares common stock, and one Series B warrant at an exercise price of USD 0.0001 to purchase such number of shares of common stock," it added.

The Series A warrants have a term of 5 years, and the Series B warrants are exercisable until exercised in full, Zoomcar said.

Aegis Capital Corp acted as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement, the company said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Zoomcar narrows Ebitda loss in Q1 FY25, marks third profitable quarter

Zoomcar launches first fulfilment centre in Chennai, plans 100 more in 2024

Zoomcar collabs A-I Express to allow booking cars from airport in 19 cities

BFSI Summit LIVE updates: RBI's caution against unsecured lending is appropriate, says KV Kamath

AUS vs IND Tests: Uthappa explains why India need Pujara in the squad

Topics :ZoomcarDomestic Institutional InvestorsInstitutional investors

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story