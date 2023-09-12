Home / Companies / News / Cashfree Payments partners with NPCI to launch customer on-boarding feature

Cashfree Payments partners with NPCI to launch customer on-boarding feature

'AutoPay on QR' end the necessity to download an app or register on a website, says company

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Cashfree Payments

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Cashfree Payments, a financial technology company, on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘AutoPay on QR’ in collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The feature enables customer on-boarding through a two-step workflow of scanning a QR code and approving an e-mandate via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps within 30 seconds.

The company, which specialises in API banking solutions and payments, said ‘AutoPay on QR’ eliminates the necessity to download an app or register on a website as it directly activates a unique subscription for every customer.

The feature will enhance customer acquisition, support retention, and facilitate growth for subscription-based businesses, said Cashfree in a statement.

Also Read: Razorpay acquires digital invoicing, customer engagement startup BillMe

“The launch will help the merchants convert their users into lifetime customers by making it easier for users to pay. Our commitment remains centered on addressing the needs of businesses, driving the development of innovative and efficient solutions that enhance their operational effectiveness, and foster rapid growth,” said Akash Sinha, chief executive officer and cofounder of Cashfree Payments.

The company said it has more than 300,000 businesses and provides services such as payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty and rewards.

The company’s products are used in India, USA, Canada, UAE and other countries. The company was incubated by PayPal is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, State Bank of India (SBI)

The company processes transactions worth $40 billion annually and it is integrated with platforms such as Shopify, Wix, PayPal, Amazon Pay, Paytm, and Google Pay.

Also Read: Indorama Ventures to invest $150 mn in three PET recycle plants in India

Last week, NPCI launched features for UPI which include credit line on UPI, conversational payment mode ‘Hello UPI’, BillPay Connect, UPI Tap & Pay and UPI Lite X.

Also Read

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders

Cashfree Payments launches service to improve payment options visibility

Cashfree Payments appoints Chetan Yadav as senior VP-human resources

Apple Watch AFib history feature now available in India: Know details

Indorama Ventures to invest $150 mn in three PET recycle plants in India

Witnessing trend of rising outsourcing of supply chain activities: TVS SCS

Vertex Ventures' SEA and India arm raises $541 mn, expands investor base

Volume, margin movement to be key drivers for Concor stock going ahead

Elon Musk's Starlink may soon get a licence to start its services in India

Topics :CashfreeNPCIDigital PaymentsNational Payments Corporation of IndiaUPI

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's Reliance

Razorpay acquires digital invoicing, customer engagement startup BillMe

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution

Next Story