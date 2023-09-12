Confirmation

Razorpay acquires digital invoicing, customer engagement startup BillMe

With this acquisition, Razorpay will get access to BillMe's client base of over 4,000 merchants

Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder & CTO, Razorpay

Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder & CTO, Razorpay

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 9:02 AM IST
Fintech platform Razorpay, on Tuesday, announced the acquisition of BillMe, a Mumbai-based digital invoicing and customer engagement startup, marking the company’s eighth acquisition after it acquired Ezetap last year.  

With this acquisition, Razorpay will get access to BillMe’s client base of over 4,000 merchants, including companies such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Decathlon, Baggit, Relaxo Footwear, and Cinepolis among others.

The company did not mention the financial terms for the acquisition.

Founded in 2018, BillMe assists merchants with digital invoicing. Razorpay said businesses can go live with digital invoicing in under 10 minutes as opposed to month-long processes requiring minimal tech investments on the merchant-side owing to BillMe’s integration capabilities.

Additionally, customers will have a faster check-out while eliminating the hassle of a loss or misplacement of physical bills.

“With the global digital receipts market size poised to reach $2.3 billion by 2027, we aim to now anchor this massive opportunity for businesses and help them stand out by engaging and retaining their customers better while strengthening their marketing capabilities. Through such digital bills, their associated dashboards, and analytics behind them, we plan to scale up a simple bill into a multidimensional tool for merchants to understand, engage, and target their customers much more effectively,“ said Shashank Kumar, MD & co-founder at Razorpay.

“With Razorpay, we now have a large scope to deepen our tech expertise and create a difference for our businesses. Reinforcing integrations across all Point of Sale touchpoints enhances the value we aim to provide to our clients,” said Kuber Pritmani, co-founder of BillMe.  

In the past, the company has acquired other businesses such as fraud prevention platform ThirdWatch, payroll management solutions company Opfin, payments firm Curlec, lending as a service company TERA,  loyalty and customer engagement platform Poshvine and software solutions company IZealiant Technologies.

Razorpay is currently valued at $7.5 billion. 
