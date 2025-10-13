Home / Companies / News / Cathay Pacific appoints Vinod Viswanathan as head of sales for India, Lanka

Cathay Pacific on Monday said it has appointed Vinod Viswanathan as its Regional Head of Trade Sales for India and Sri Lanka.

Vinod Viswanathan
Vinod Viswanathan, Regional Head of Trade Sales for India and Sri Lanka, Cathay Pacific. Image credit: LinkedIn
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
The airline also announced the appointment of Piyuli Bhattacharjee as Regional Head of Marketing for SAMEA (South Asia, Middle East and Africa) and Arjun Bhatia as Regional Head of Corporate Sales for these regions.

All these three key officials will be based at Cathay's regional headquarters in Mumbai, the airline said.

Viswanathan, who brings over 15 years of experience in aviation, global distribution, corporate and leisure travel, in his new role, will focus on strengthening trade partnerships, driving strategic initiatives, and expanding Cathay's footprint across key markets.

Apart from serving as Cathay's Regional Head of Corporate Sales for the region earlier, he has also performed senior leadership roles with Air Mauritius, Flight Centre Travel Group, British Airways, Oman Air, and Travelport, Cathay Pacific said.

Bhattacharjee, in her new role, will lead regional brand marketing across passenger travel, cargo, and lifestyle business, the company said, adding that with over 8 years of experience, spanning aviation, omni-channel retail, and brand strategy, she brings a deep understanding of digital strategy, customer insights and integrated campaign planning.

Previously serving as Regional Marketing Manager at Cathay, she led marketing strategies, loyalty engagement, and digital-first campaigns.

Before joining Cathay, she held a key digital marketing role at Croma - Infiniti Retail (Tata Group) and gained valuable experience at Tata Consultancy Services in market research and Ogilvy & Mather in account management, it said.

Similarly, Bhatia will be responsible for driving strategic corporate sales initiatives, key account management, and revenue performance across markets.

He previously served as Regional Head of Digital Sales for the region, where he strengthened Cathay's digital commerce and customer experience capabilities.

With over nine years of cross-functional experience across hospitality, food and beverage, and digital business, he has held leadership roles at Zomato and The Indian Hotels Company Limited (Taj Hotels).

These appointments further reinforce Cathay's strategic focus on strengthening leadership depth and customer engagement across key commercial functions in the SAMEA region, the airline said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Aviation Newsairlines

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

