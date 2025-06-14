Home / Companies / News / CBI books Supertech, officials for Rs 126 cr bank fraud, raids premises

CBI books Supertech, officials for Rs 126 cr bank fraud, raids premises

The case was filed based on a written complaint by IDBI Bank Ltd; the CBI conducted searches at five official and residential premises linked to the accused in Noida and Ghaziabad

Supertech Eco Village 2
The CBI also conducted searches at five official and residential premises linked to the accused in Noida and Ghaziabad. | (Representational Photo: Zricks)
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a case against real estate firm Supertech Limited, its promoters, directors, and unknown bank officials for allegedly cheating IDBI Bank to the tune of Rs 126.07 crore. 
 
The case was filed on a written complaint by IDBI Bank Ltd., alleging that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to misappropriate funds sanctioned by the bank. It was further alleged that the borrowers submitted forged documents to get the funds released. The account was later declared fraudulent, and the borrowers were labelled wilful defaulters for causing a wrongful loss to the bank.
 
The CBI also conducted searches at five official and residential premises linked to the accused in Noida and Ghaziabad. During the operation, the agency recovered incriminating documents and cash amounting to Rs 28.50 lakh from the residence of one of the directors. The searches are still underway, according to officials.
 
According to the CBI, the accused named in the FIR include Ram Kishor Arora (promoter & managing director), Sangita Arora (whole-time director), Mohit Arora (whole-time director & promoter), and Parul Arora (whole-time director), all residing in Sector-36, Noida. 
 
Other individuals named are Vikas Kansal, Anil Kumar Jain and Pradeep Kumar, whole-time directors residing in Sector-93A, Noida; Anil Kumar Sharma, whole-time director from Rajender Nagar, Sahibabad. The company, Supertech Limited, headquartered at Supertech E-Square, Sector-96, Noida, has also been named in the FIR.
 
The CBI stated that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be shared in due course. This action is part of the investigating

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kothari Industrial Corp unveils 30 new agri-products to boost farm yield

ITC completes acquisition of 24 Mantra Organic brand owner Sresta Natural

Sun Pharma's Halol plant gets 8 USFDA observations post inspection

'No Ola, Uber in Goa', says CM Sawant as coastal MLAs seek policy pause

SMFG India Credit begins hunt for new MD & CEO as Mitra retires

Topics :SupertechReal Estate Bank fraudCBI

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story