ITC completes acquisition of 24 Mantra Organic brand owner Sresta Natural

Multi-conglomerate ITC has completed the acquisition of Sresta Natural Bioproducts, which owns the '24 Mantra Organic brand' in an all-cash deal valued at Rs 472.50 crore.

This will help ITC to expand its play in the fast-growing organic food products segment.

The company has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of SNBPL on 13th June, 2025, ITC said in a regulatory filing.

On the acquisition cost, ITC said it had an upfront consideration of Rs 400 crore on a cash-free debt-free basis and addition, consideration of up to Rs 72.50 crore, which is payable in the next 24 months.

In April ITC had informed it had signed a share purchase agreement with Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited (SNBPL) to acquire 100 per cent stake in the company. This acquisition is "in line with the strategy to augment the company's future-ready portfolio, the transaction is expected to fortify ITC's presence and market standing in the high-growth organic products segment in both Indian and overseas market, the Kolkata-headquartered firm said. SNBPL's portfolio comprises a wide range of over 100 organic products, spanning branded grocery staples, spices and condiments, edible oils, and beverages, among others. Besides, it has a strong international presence with a deep connection with the Indian diaspora.