Home / Companies / News / CCI approves Dalmia Cement's acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates

CCI approves Dalmia Cement's acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates

The Competition Commission of India has approved Dalmia's plan to acquire JAL under insolvency resolution; Adani's proposal is still under review

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates
Most bids remain contingent on the outcome of a key legal case concerning Jaiprakash’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida (Photo: Wikipedia)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a press statement said.
 
JAL is currently undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings. The CCI’s approval for Dalmia’s proposal comes ahead of the committee of creditors’ (CoC) final decision on selecting a successful bidder. The Adani Group’s application for the same acquisition is still under review by the antitrust regulator.
 
“The proposed combination envisages 100 per cent acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (Acquirer) pursuant to a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016,” the CCI’s press statement said.
 
The CCI added that a detailed order will follow.
 
JAL is engaged in diverse business activities including real estate, cement, hospitality, and engineering, procurement and construction.
 
Dalmia Cement is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), which is the ultimate parent entity of the Dalmia Bharat Group. DBL is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of cement.
 
JAL entered insolvency on 3 June 2024. Besides the Adani and Dalmia groups, Vedanta Group, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), and PNC Infratech have also submitted resolution plans for the beleaguered conglomerate.
 
After the last meeting with bidders, lenders had asked all resolution applicants to submit revised resolution plans without any conditionalities and with a definitive bid amount, according to sources.
 
Most bids remain contingent on the outcome of a key legal case concerning Jaiprakash’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida.
 
In March, the Allahabad High Court upheld a decision by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to cancel the land allotment. The matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court.
 
Following a recent Supreme Court ruling, resolution applicants are now expected to secure CCI approval for their plans before seeking approval from the CoC.
 
However, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is expected to amend this provision in the proposed Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill to clarify that prior permission from the CCI is not required for submitting bids under the CIRP.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eris Lifesciences to target insulin, semaglutide mkt opportunities in FY26

Titan mulls shifting some production to Gulf to dodge US tariff hike

Premium

₹17K cr loan fraud case: ED likely to summon Anil Ambani again in 10 days

Tesla leases retail space in Gurgaon for its second showroom in India

IndiGo commences construction work for new MRO facility in Bengaluru

Topics :CCIDalmiaJaiprakash Associates

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story