CCI clears Air India-Vistara merger subject to certain conditions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Competition Commission on Friday approved the proposed merger of Air India and Vistara subject to certain conditions.

The development is a major step forward for Tata Group in consolidating its aviation business.

In a post on platform X, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday said it has approved the merger.

"CCI approves the merger of Tata SIA Airlines into Air India, and acquisition of certain shareholding by Singapore Airlines in Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties," it said.

Topics :Competition Commission of IndiaAir IndiaVistara

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

