Home / Companies / News / CCI orders probe against RCF for unfair sale of products with urea in Maha

CCI orders probe against RCF for unfair sale of products with urea in Maha

Acting on a complaint filed by an individual, the fair trade watchdog said the conduct of RCF appeared to contravene provisions of the Competition Act

Urea
RCF, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, operates units in Trombay and Thal in Maharashtra. It produces urea, complex fertilisers, micronutrients, and industrial chemicals.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Competition Commission of India has ordered a probe against state-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers for allegedly compelling dealers and farmers to buy other products along with urea in Maharashtra.

Acting on a complaint filed by an individual, the fair trade watchdog said the conduct of RCF appeared to contravene provisions of the Competition Act, including those relating to abuse of dominant position and anti-competitive agreements, according an order.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has directed its investigation arm, the Director General, to probe the matter and submit a report within 60 days. It was clarified by CCI that the observations were preliminary and would not prejudice the outcome of the investigation.

The complainant (individual) alleged that RCF, a 'Navratna' PSU and a leading fertiliser maker, was compelling dealers and farmers to buy non-subsidised products such as water-soluble fertilisers along with urea.

The CCI noted that urea's maximum retail price is government-fixed and heavily subsidised, making it an essential input for farmers.

The complainant submitted evidence including letters from government departments and dealers' associations, media reports, and video recordings showing forced sales. Despite repeated warnings from central and state authorities against the practice, complaints persisted across Maharashtra, the complainant said.

The competition watchdog noted that RCF accounted for over 42 per cent of the urea supply in the state in 2023-24, far ahead of its nearest competitors. Given the regulated nature of urea distribution, farmers in Maharashtra were highly dependent on local manufacturers, it observed.

The Commission said that "RCF holds a position of dominance in the market for sale and supply of Urea in the State of Maharashtra and by tying the sale of other products with that of Urea, it appears that it has leveraged its position to enter into or to protect the market for other products".

Such leveraging by a dominant entity has been frowned upon under the scheme of the Act as it hinders fair competition in the market. In this context, the Commission is of the prima facie view that there appears to be a violation of Section 4(2)(e) of the Act, the regulator added.

RCF, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, operates units in Trombay and Thal in Maharashtra. It produces urea, complex fertilisers, micronutrients, and industrial chemicals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Razorpay focuses on AI-powered banking tools ahead of planned IPO

Mahindra CEO & MD Anish Shah says constructive dissent strengthens company

IndusInd Bank to boost retail loans, MSME assets, and rural banking in FY26

Premium

Raksha Bandhan rush: Quick commerce platforms face demand overload

Premium

Aim to complete widebody planes' retrofit by October 2028: Air India

Topics :CCIRCFMaharashtra

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story