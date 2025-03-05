Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / CCI rejects allegations against Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, RailTel

CCI rejects allegations against Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, RailTel

It was alleged that the two entities indulged in anti-competitive practices regarding a project for integrated infrastructure and IT solutions under the PM-SHRI scheme

cci
Competition Commission of India (CCI) said there is no prima facie case of contravention of either Section 3 or Section 4 of the Competition Act. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 9:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Competition Commission has rejected a complaint of alleged unfair business practices filed against Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and RailTel Corporation in relation to the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme.

It was alleged that the two entities indulged in anti-competitive practices regarding a project for integrated infrastructure and IT solutions under the scheme.

In an eight-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said there is no prima facie case of contravention of either Section 3 or Section 4 of the Competition Act and dismissed the complaint against the two entities.

Section 3 and 4 pertain to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position, respectively.

The Samithi runs Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas while RailTel is a state-owned telecom infrastructure provider.

"The Commission in its various orders have opined that the procurer, which can also be considered a consumer of a tendering process, is at liberty to set its terms and conditions for procurement, based on its requirements. Every consumer/procurer must have freedom to exercise their choice freely in the procurement of goods and services," CCI said in the order dated March 3.

Also Read

CCI rejects complaint against Microsoft over Windows anti-virus bundling

CCI clears US PE firm TPG's proposal to acquire stake in Schott Poonawalla

CCI's draft regulations on cost in predatory pricing by dominant firms

Paloma Rheem Holdings gets CCI nod to acquire Fujitsu General for $1.6 bn

CCI seeks public comments on draft rules for determining cost of production

According to the regulator, such a choice is sacrosanct in a market economy as the consumers are in the best position to evaluate what meets their requirements and provides them competitive advantage in provision of their services.

While exercising such choice, they may stipulate standards for procurement which meet their requirement and the same as such ipso facto cannot be held as anti-competitive, it added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay HC permits Adani Group firm to cut mangroves for jetty project

PSMC working to bring semiconductor fab construction companies to India

IHC Capital's arm sells Adani Enterprises shares for Rs 1,832 crore

Aiming for 100% PC manufacturing in India in next 3 years: Lenovo

Premium

Kandhari Global is open to buying out more bottling plants from HCCB

Topics :Competition Commission of IndiaCCINavodaya VidyalayaRailtel Corporation of India

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story