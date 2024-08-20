Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / CCI warns Disney, Reliance media merger could harm competition: Report

CCI warns Disney, Reliance media merger could harm competition: Report

In the biggest setback so far to their planned merger, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has privately told Disney and Reliance its view

Disney
The merged company, which will be majority owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, will have lucrative rights. | Photo: Pexels
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's antitrust body has reached an initial assessment that the $8.5 billion India merger of Reliance and Walt Disney media assets harms competition due to their power over cricket broadcast rights, four sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
 
In the biggest setback so far to their planned merger, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has privately told Disney and Reliance its view and asked the companies to explain why an investigation shouldn't be ordered, one of the sources said.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Reliance, Disney and CCI did not immediately respond to requests for comment. All sources declined to be named as the CCI process is confidential.
 
"Cricket is the biggest pain point for the CCI," said one of the sources.
 
The merged company, which will be majority owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, will have lucrative rights worth billions of dollars for the broadcast of cricket, raising fears over pricing power and its grip over advertisers.
 
Antitrust experts had warned the merger, announced in February, could face intense scrutiny as it will create India's biggest entertainment player which will compete with Sony , Zee Entertainment, Netflix and Amazon with a combined 120 TV channels and two streaming services.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Brand matters: Anil Ambani's firm moves NCLT against IIHL using 'Reliance'

RIL eyes JioCinema as sole OTT platform post Star-Viacom18 merger deal

Disney, RIL may shut some Hindi, regional channels for CCI merger approval

Capex by Nifty 50 companies declined 20.7% in FY24 on RIL drawdown

Reliance, Disney to offer concessions to win antitrust nod for merger

Topics :Reliance IndustriesWalt DisneyDisney IndiaCompetition Commission of India

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story