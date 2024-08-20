TCS launches latest Pace Studio in Stockholm, first in Nordic region

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced the launch of a Pace Studio in Stockholm to offer customers in the Nordic region access to its innovation ecosystem. It is the IT company’s fourth international Pace Studio and the first in the Nordic region.

TCS Pace Studio nurtures a startup culture as an incubator that solves problems and creates business opportunities. The network includes three other TCS Pace Studios in Riyadh, Sydney, and Letterkenny(Ireland) and seven TCS Pace Ports in Tokyo, Amsterdam, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, London and Paris.

The new Stockholm TCS Pace Studio will offer innovation capabilities, including consulting, design, and implementation. It will enable the company’s regional customers to explore, build new propositions, create demos, and refine their models and strategies.

The TCS Pace Studio Stockholm is located in the Epicenter House of Innovation, a hub for more than 600 technology companies and entrepreneurs.

“We are thrilled to welcome TCS Pace Studio into the Epicenter community," said Oskar Gillström, country manager, Epicenter Stockholm. “TCS’ new space is an excellent representation of our mission as an innovation house to fuel the collaboration between enterprises and future-focused leaders in the Swedish business environment.”

The innovation hubs in the TCS Pace network leverage TCS’ methodologies, global insights, research, intellectual property, and its Co-Innovation Network (COIN), which fosters collaboration among local startups, entrepreneurs, and academia.

“TCS Pace Studio represents our continued commitment to creating co-innovation facilities in close proximity to our customers. The TCS Pace Studio at Stockholm will enable Swedish organisations to collaborate with TCS’ research and innovation ecosystem to develop novel solutions across a vast range of disciplines, at speed and scale,” said Harrick Vin, chief technology officer at TCS.

TCS said its investment in Sweden underscores its dedication to supporting the country’s business and technology ecosystem and sustainability goals. Sweden was ranked second in Wipo’s 2023 Global Innovation Index, making Stockholm the ideal location for the new TCS Pace Studio.

“Sweden is one of Europe’s fastest-growing business environments with a long lineage of innovation and investments in technology. Establishing our TCS Pace Studio in Stockholm represents our commitment to meaningfully contribute to regional and Nordic business growth and economic prosperity,” said Shreerang Talekar, head of TCS in Sweden and the Nordics.

The new TCS Pace Studio in Stockholm bolsters TCS’s presence in the Nordic region, where it has had a strong foothold since 1991. More than 20,000 TCS employees support enterprises in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark.