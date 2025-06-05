Home / Companies / News / Central Bank of India acquires 24.91% stake in FGIICL for ₹451 crore

Central Bank of India acquires 24.91% stake in FGIICL for ₹451 crore

The bank's strategic acquisition of 350.63 million shares in Future Generali India Insurance marks its entry into the general insurance sector

central bank of India
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:41 PM IST
Central Bank of India has acquired a 24.91 per cent equity stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGIICL) for ₹451 crore. The acquisition involves the purchase of 350.63 million equity shares in cash and was completed on June 4.
 
The move follows the issuance of a Letter of Intent dated August 20, 2024, under Regulation 29 of the Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons (IBBI) Regulations, 2016.
 
The transaction was finalised after receiving all requisite regulatory approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). 
 
FGIICL performance and ownership
 
This strategic acquisition marks Central Bank of India’s entry into the general insurance sector. FGIICL reported a gross direct premium of ₹4,910.89 crore in the financial year 2023–24, providing the bank with a significant platform for expansion.
 
Future Generali India Insurance, incorporated in 2006 and headquartered in Mumbai, operates over 150 offices nationwide. It is engaged in providing general insurance services across retail, commercial, personal, and rural segments to both individuals and corporate clients. Generali currently holds a 74 per cent stake in the company.
 
Steady premium growth
 
Over the past three financial years, FGIICL has posted consistent growth in its gross written premium. In FY24, the figure reached ₹4,910.89 crore, an 8 per cent rise from ₹4,546.23 crore in FY23. The previous year had also seen similar growth, increasing from ₹4,210.35 crore in FY22. This represents a steady annual growth of around 8 per cent for two consecutive years.
 
As of 2022, the company served over 3,900 corporate clients through a network of more than 36,800 individual agents and operated over 150 branches across India.
 
The disclosure was made in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
 

Topics :Central Bank of IndiaFuture Generali India Insurance

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

