Central Bank of India acquires 24.91% stake in FGIICL for ₹451 crore

Central Bank of India has acquired a 24.91 per cent equity stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGIICL) for ₹451 crore. The acquisition involves the purchase of 350.63 million equity shares in cash and was completed on June 4.

The move follows the issuance of a Letter of Intent dated August 20, 2024, under Regulation 29 of the Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons (IBBI) Regulations, 2016.

The transaction was finalised after receiving all requisite regulatory approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

FGIICL performance and ownership This strategic acquisition marks Central Bank of India’s entry into the general insurance sector. FGIICL reported a gross direct premium of ₹4,910.89 crore in the financial year 2023–24, providing the bank with a significant platform for expansion. Future Generali India Insurance, incorporated in 2006 and headquartered in Mumbai, operates over 150 offices nationwide. It is engaged in providing general insurance services across retail, commercial, personal, and rural segments to both individuals and corporate clients. Generali currently holds a 74 per cent stake in the company. Steady premium growth Over the past three financial years, FGIICL has posted consistent growth in its gross written premium. In FY24, the figure reached ₹4,910.89 crore, an 8 per cent rise from ₹4,546.23 crore in FY23. The previous year had also seen similar growth, increasing from ₹4,210.35 crore in FY22. This represents a steady annual growth of around 8 per cent for two consecutive years.