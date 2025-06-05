Bajaj Finserv promoters to sell 1.58% stake in ₹4,750 crore block deal

Bajaj Holdings & Investment and Jamnalal Sons, promoters of Bajaj Finserv, plan to sell 1.58 per cent of their stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) via a block deal worth ₹4,750 crore, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The transaction involves offloading 25.3 million shares in the secondary market at a floor price of ₹1,880 per share—a 3.3 per cent discount to Bajaj Finserv’s Thursday closing price of ₹1,943.5, according to a term sheet.

"The block deal for the sale of the part stake of the promoters has been launched. There is also an upsize option of around ₹1,080 crore, which if exercised will take the combined block deal size to around ₹5,830 crore," a source told Moneycontrol.

Bajaj Finserv. As of now, the promoter group collectively holds a 60.64 per cent stake in Follows acquisition of Allianz stake in insurance JVs The move follows Bajaj Finserv’s March 2025 announcement that it had signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) with Allianz SE to acquire a 26 per cent stake in its two insurance joint ventures—Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC)—for ₹24,180 crore. Q4 FY25 results show profit growth For the quarter ending March 2025, Bajaj Finserv reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹2,417 crore, up from ₹2,119 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.