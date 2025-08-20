Centricity WealthTech plans to double AUM to ₹20,000 crore by FY26

Wealth management company Centricity WealthTech plans to double its AUM to Rs 20,000 crore by March 2026 and has hired 30 senior private bankers to cater to the needs of High Networth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra HNIs, to achieve the target.

The asset under management (AUM) reached Rs 10,000 crore last month and the company is hoping to increase this to Rs 18,000-20,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal, Centricity WealthTech CEO Manu Awasthy told PTI.

So, he said, effectively, the AUM should double in eight months and various initiatives would be taken to achieve this target.

As part of the expansion strategy, the company has onboarded 30 senior private bankers to deepen presence across India's top 70 cities.